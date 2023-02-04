President Joe Biden visited central New York on Saturday to spend time with family after the death of his brother-in-law, Michael Hunter.

The White House announced the trip early Saturday. Biden flew from Delaware to Syracuse, then visited family members at a private residence in Camillus, Onondaga County. He was joined by his son, Hunter, who is Michael Hunter's nephew.

Law enforcement officers from the Camillus Police Department, Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police and New York State Park Police blocked off several streets in the residential neighborhood off West Genesee Street in Camillus where the president's niece, Marren Felter, lives. A helicopter also circled the area, and roads from the airport to the house were cleared for the motorcade.

Michael Hunter, who died on Jan. 26, was the son of Robert and Louise Hunter, who owned Hunter Dinerant in Auburn, and the brother of Neilia Hunter Biden, President Biden's first wife. Neilia Hunter Biden, along with the couple's daughter, Naomi, died in a car crash in 1972.

Hunter is survived by his daughter, Marren, two grandchildren and his brother, John. His obituary listed President Biden among his surviving family members.

According to Hunter's obituary, he enjoyed water skiing, downhill skiing and spending time with his grandchildren. His family remembers him as a "beloved father, grandfather and brother." No occupation was listed but he earned a philosophy degree at SUNY Potsdam.

Calling hours were held Friday afternoon at Langham Funeral Home in Auburn. No funeral was announced.

According to the national media pool report, the Bidens visited with the Hunter family for about an hour and 45 minutes before the motorcade left the neighorhood and returned to the airport.

Following the stop in central New York, Biden was scheduled to travel to Camp David in Maryland, where he'll prepare for his State of the Union address set for Tuesday night.

Biden has maintained his relationship with the Hunter family over the years. In 2014, he attended his niece Marren's wedding in Auburn. His sons, Beau and Hunter, were regular visitors to the Auburn area and would stop at Hunter Dinerant, their grandparents' former restaurant, for a meal.

At a CNN town hall meeting in 2021, Biden said his father-in-law, Robert Hunter, offered him the Auburn diner as a way to keep him in central New York. Biden declined and later became a U.S. senator in Delaware, vice president for eight years, and was elected president in 2020.

Biden recognized members of the Hunter family, including Michael, when he last visited central New York in October. The Hunters attended Biden's event at Onondaga Community College to celebrate memory chip manufacturer Micron's investment in the region.

Gallery: President Joe Biden visits Syracuse area after brother-in-law's death