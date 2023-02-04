There are few details available but President Joe Biden will be in central New York on Saturday for what the White House describes as "a local stop."

Biden is scheduled to fly from Delaware to Hancock Field Air National Guard Base for an undisclosed event in the Syracuse area. But the likely reason for his trip is the funeral for his brother-in-law, Michael Hunter.

Hunter, a Skaneateles native, died at his home on Jan. 26. He was 72.

Calling hours for Hunter were held at Langham Funeral Home in Auburn on Friday. However, the funeral was not publicly announced and the location is unknown.

In his obituary, Hunter was remembered as a "beloved father, grandfather and brother." He liked water skiing and downhill skiing. No occupation was listed but he earned a degree in philosophy from SUNY Potsdam.

Hunter's parents, Robert and Louise, owned Hunter Dinerant in Auburn. The diner opened in 1951 and closed at the end of 2022.

His sister was Neilia Hunter Biden, President Biden's first wife. She was killed in a car crash, along with the couple's daughter Naomi, in 1972.

Biden has maintained his connection to the Hunter family over the years. In 2014, he attended his niece Marren's wedding in Auburn. Marren is Michael Hunter's daughter.

At a CNN town hall meeting in 2021, Biden said his father-in-law, Robert Hunter, offered him the Auburn diner as a way to keep him in central New York. Biden declined and later became a U.S. senator in Delaware, vice president for eight years, and was elected president in 2020.

When Biden last visited central New York in October to celebrate Micron's investment in the region, he recognized members of the Hunter family, including Michael, who were in attendance.