Big week ahead for CNY Democrats as they endorse candidate to challenge Katko

Roger Misso, like Conole, is a political novice and Navy veteran. He also has roots in this district. He grew up in Red Creek, Wayne County, and now lives in Syracuse. He's been active on social media — he regularly comments on major news items and uses Facebook, Twitter and other platforms to build support for his campaign.

The race for the designation will likely come down to Balter and Conole. While Misso has announced his share of endorsements, Balter and Conole have the support of several current and former elected officials. Balter has been endorsed by a handful of national organizations, including the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Conole has been backed by Onondaga County Comptroller Marty Masterpole and Auburn Mayor Michael Quill.

Regardless of what happens this week, a primary is likely. For now, each candidate plans to circulate petitions to qualify for the June 23 primary election. If there is a primary, the winner will face Katko in the general election.

The 24th district is a high priority for national Democrats, who view the seat as a potential pickup. Katko has held the seat since winning it in 2014. He was re-elected in 2016 and 2018. His victory two years ago was one of the few bright spots for Republicans after Democrats won several seats to take control of the House for the first time since 2010.

