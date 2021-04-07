Big wins or misplaced priorities? Cayuga County state reps divided on $212B NY budget

Most state legislators representing Cayuga County voted against the $212 billion budget that was approved on Wednesday.
The state Assembly and Senate passed the nine budget bills largely along party lines. One exception was the education, labor and family assistance bill, which the Senate approved by a 55-8 vote.
The four Republicans representing the county — state Sens. Pam Helming and Peter Oberacker, and Assembly members John Lemondes and Brian Manktelow — mostly opposed the budget. Oberacker, R-Schenevus, did vote for the education, labor and family assistance bill. But he cast no votes against the other eight budget measures.
Oberacker summarized the budget as "misplaced priorities."
"As individuals, families and small businesses tighten their belts, Albany Democrats, flush with billions of dollars in federal aid, are going on an unprecedented spending — blowing through the aid from Washington and raising taxes by billions as well," he said.
While the budget continues to phase in tax cuts for the middle class, the budget increases taxes for high earners. This has been criticized by Republicans, who have opposed any tax hikes in the past.
Helming, R-Canandaigua, thinks there are some good provisions in the budget, but focused her statement on the parts she doesn't like. She also criticized the tax increases, which she said would drive more people out of the state.
"Our focus should be on jumpstarting our economic recovery by investing in our workforce and reducing taxes and red tape," Helming said. "This budget does the opposite. It taxes and spends at historic levels, at a time when New Yorkers can least afford it."
For Lemondes, R-LaFayette, he said he "could not, in good conscience, vote in favor" of the budget. He blasted provisions he says give relief to "lawbreakers, illegal immigrants and tax cheats."
"This budget was designed from the very beginning to be a catch-22 for those who want only sensible spending and reasonable appropriation of state funds," he continued.
Unlike his Republican colleagues who panned the budget, Democratic state Sen. John Mannion believes the spending plan delivered "big wins" for central New York.
Mannion, D-Geddes, highlighted the $3 billion increase in state school aid, the continuation of the middle-class tax cut, $100 million more for road improvements and funding for businesses and manufacturers in the region.
This was Mannion's first budget process as a legislator. As a member of the majority party, he played a larger role than the GOP members of the local delegation.
"I feel like my voice was heard," he said. "I did not get everything I wanted. Other representatives maybe feel like they did. But we got a lot of big, big wins here. It was exciting to take part in it. I take very seriously my job of being a steward of New York state taxpayer dollars. And that's where my yes and my no votes fell where they did."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.