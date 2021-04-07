Big wins or misplaced priorities? Cayuga County state reps divided on $212B NY budget

"Our focus should be on jumpstarting our economic recovery by investing in our workforce and reducing taxes and red tape," Helming said. "This budget does the opposite. It taxes and spends at historic levels, at a time when New Yorkers can least afford it."

For Lemondes, R-LaFayette, he said he "could not, in good conscience, vote in favor" of the budget. He blasted provisions he says give relief to "lawbreakers, illegal immigrants and tax cheats."

"This budget was designed from the very beginning to be a catch-22 for those who want only sensible spending and reasonable appropriation of state funds," he continued.

Unlike his Republican colleagues who panned the budget, Democratic state Sen. John Mannion believes the spending plan delivered "big wins" for central New York.

Mannion, D-Geddes, highlighted the $3 billion increase in state school aid, the continuation of the middle-class tax cut, $100 million more for road improvements and funding for businesses and manufacturers in the region.

This was Mannion's first budget process as a legislator. As a member of the majority party, he played a larger role than the GOP members of the local delegation.

"I feel like my voice was heard," he said. "I did not get everything I wanted. Other representatives maybe feel like they did. But we got a lot of big, big wins here. It was exciting to take part in it. I take very seriously my job of being a steward of New York state taxpayer dollars. And that's where my yes and my no votes fell where they did."

