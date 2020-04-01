Bill would expand coronavirus stimulus payments to older children, dependents

A bill that quickly received bipartisan support in Congress would allow parents to receive coronavirus stimulus payments for college-aged children and older dependents with disabilities.
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Minnesota Democrat, introduced the bill on Tuesday. It would expand how a dependent is defined in the $2.2 trillion stimulus measure that Congress approved and President Donald Trump signed last week.
The law allows parents to receive $500 payments for children ages 16 and under, but dependents older than 16 aren't eligible. And if someone is listed as a dependent, they can't receive a $1,200 check available for individuals earning below $75,000 a year.
Craig's bill would alter the provision by including children under age 19, college students under age 24 and dependents with disabilities.
"In the middle of a pandemic, we need to look out for our working families and make sure we are doing everything we can to provide financial support to those most in need," Craig said in a statement. "When I learned that we were leaving out dependents over 17 and students up to age 24 as well as the disabled, I knew we needed to introduce legislation to fix this immediately."
The legislation has been cosponsored by 85 House members, including 10 from New York. The supporters include U.S. Reps. Adriano Espaillat, John Katko, Carolyn Maloney and Nydia Velazquez.
Katko is one of two Republicans supporting the bill. The other is U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Nebraska Republican.
There isn't a Senate version of the bill and it's unclear if the Republican majority in the chamber would support expanding the payments. Craig urged the House to vote on her bill or expand eligibility in a future measure.
