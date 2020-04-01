Bill would expand coronavirus stimulus payments to older children, dependents

A bill that quickly received bipartisan support in Congress would allow parents to receive coronavirus stimulus payments for college-aged children and older dependents with disabilities.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Minnesota Democrat, introduced the bill on Tuesday. It would expand how a dependent is defined in the $2.2 trillion stimulus measure that Congress approved and President Donald Trump signed last week.

The law allows parents to receive $500 payments for children ages 16 and under, but dependents older than 16 aren't eligible. And if someone is listed as a dependent, they can't receive a $1,200 check available for individuals earning below $75,000 a year.

Craig's bill would alter the provision by including children under age 19, college students under age 24 and dependents with disabilities.

"In the middle of a pandemic, we need to look out for our working families and make sure we are doing everything we can to provide financial support to those most in need," Craig said in a statement. "When I learned that we were leaving out dependents over 17 and students up to age 24 as well as the disabled, I knew we needed to introduce legislation to fix this immediately."