Bills would require seat belt use by back-seat passengers

New York lawmakers recently mandated that all taxi and livery passengers over age 8 must wear a seat belt, but those hitching rides via ride-sharing apps such as Uber and Lyft are excluded.

Carlucci's bill would make failure to use a backseat seat belt a primary offense, with the driver and the adult passenger each subject to fines of up to $50 – the current law for adult use of front-seat seat belts.

Various studies indicate significantly lower risks for injuries and deaths among front- and backseat drivers and passengers when all buckle up.

“If you are not wearing a backseat seat belt, your body becomes a projectile, and you can injure the people in front,” said Carlucci, adding that the risk is even greater given the rise of Uber and Lyft.

Opponents of rear-seat adult seat belts argue for personal freedom, calling New York one of America's most over-regulated, over-policed states.

Lawmakers in areas with agriculture also have opposed the bill because they think clear exemptions are needed for vehicles operated on farms.