'Bipartisan effort': Biden praises Katko after House OKs protections for pregnant workers

"Across our country, too many pregnant workers are forced to choose between their health and a paycheck," Biden said. "They can be fired for taking too many bathroom breaks, or forced to go on unpaid leave due solely to being pregnant. These practices are unfair and often dangerous.

"My administration has made it a priority to support the health and economic security of pregnant workers — particularly women of color, who experience unconscionably high rates of maternal mortality. It is long past time that all workplaces treat pregnant employees with dignity, respect and fairness."

Katko first cosponsored the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act in 2015 — his first year in Congress. He was an original cosponsor of the bill when Nadler reintroduced it in 2017 and 2019. Four years ago, he was one of only two Republicans who co-sponsored the legislation. (The other was former U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, who is no longer in Congress.)

The House passed the bill in 2020, but it wasn't considered in the U.S. Senate.