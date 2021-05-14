'Bipartisan effort': Biden praises Katko after House OKs protections for pregnant workers

After the House of Representatives passed a bill that would protect pregnant workers from discrimination, President Joe Biden lauded U.S. Rep. John Katko and two other lawmakers who introduced the legislation.
Katko, R-Camillus, is an original cosponsor of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. The legislation would require employers to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees. The measure also prohibits employers from denying job opportunities to pregnant women because of workplace accommodations.
The House approved the bill by a 315-101 vote on Friday. Every Democrat present supported the legislation (216 votes). There were 99 Republicans who voted for it, while 101 GOP members opposed the measure.
The bill is sponsored by U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a New York City Democrat. U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, who chairs the House Committee on Education and Labor, is an original cosponsor.
Biden praised Katko, Nadler and Scott for their leadership after the House passed the legislation, which he called "a long overdue bipartisan effort to ensure equal protection in the workforce for women who are pregnant."
"Across our country, too many pregnant workers are forced to choose between their health and a paycheck," Biden said. "They can be fired for taking too many bathroom breaks, or forced to go on unpaid leave due solely to being pregnant. These practices are unfair and often dangerous.
"My administration has made it a priority to support the health and economic security of pregnant workers — particularly women of color, who experience unconscionably high rates of maternal mortality. It is long past time that all workplaces treat pregnant employees with dignity, respect and fairness."
Katko first cosponsored the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act in 2015 — his first year in Congress. He was an original cosponsor of the bill when Nadler reintroduced it in 2017 and 2019. Four years ago, he was one of only two Republicans who co-sponsored the legislation. (The other was former U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, who is no longer in Congress.)
The House passed the bill in 2020, but it wasn't considered in the U.S. Senate.
The legislation was reintroduced in February. Now, for the second time in eight months, the House has approved the measure.
"I'm glad to work across the aisle to advance this important piece of bipartisan legislation to ensure no mother or mother-to-be in this nation has to choose between being a parent and keeping their job," Katko said in a statement.
The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, he continued, "takes steps to protect pregnant workers from workplace discrimination by implementing a uniform, fair and familiar framework for employers. In effect, this bill enables pregnant workers to provide for their families while remaining healthy and safe in the workplace."
What's unknown is whether the bill will receive enough support in the U.S. Senate. Democrats have a slim majority, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote. But they need at least 10 Republicans to end the debate and prevent a filibuster.
Biden is hopeful the Senate will advance the legislation.
"I urge the Senate to act swiftly to pass this commonsense bill and stand up for the health and economic security of pregnant workers and their families," he said.
