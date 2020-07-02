Bipartisan group endorses Katko proposal to expand worker retention credit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bill that would help struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic received the backing of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus on Wednesday.

The legislation, the JOBS Credit Act, would expand the Employee Retention Tax Credit that was included in a coronavirus relief measure in March. Employers are eligible to receive the credit if they had to fully or partially close due to COVID-19.

The main provisions of the bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy and co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. John Katko include expanding the refundable tax credit from 50 to 80% of qualified wages. The per-employee cap would be increased from $10,000 to $15,000 for each fiscal quarter. Large employers would be defined as having more than 1,500 employees instead of 100. State and local governments could claim the credit, too.

More than 100 industry groups and small businesses have already endorsed the bill, which the members are hoping to include in the next coronavirus relief package.

The Problem Solvers Caucus, which consists of 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans, is also formally endorsing the legislation after more than 75% of the group's membership agreed to support it in the House.