'Bipartisanship is cool again': Brindisi, Katko lauded for backing major conservation bill

During a videoconference Thursday, conservation and environmental advocates lauded Congress for a rare bipartisan achievement in the midst of division and polarization in Washington. When the Great American Outdoors Act passed the House, it received 310 votes — 229 from Democrats and 81 from Republicans. The Senate approved it by a 73-25 vote.

"This bipartisan effort should transcend, I would hope, to many, many more collaborations," said Joshua Klainberg, senior vice president of New York League of Conservation Voters, one of the groups that supported the measure.

Brindisi and Katko agreed that the legislation will help projects in central New York and boost tourism sites in the region.

In the 24th district, the funding could benefit the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn and efforts to establish a national historical park at Fort Ontario in Oswego County.

"It's great that we have progress in this country. It's great that we have economic progress," Katko said. "But we have such a beautiful country, especially in upstate New York, that this fund is really going to help it."