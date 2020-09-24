'Bipartisanship is cool again': Brindisi, Katko lauded for backing major conservation bill

Environmental groups praised two central New York congressmen, U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi and John Katko, for their support of legislation that will permanently boost federal funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and address the maintenance backlog at national parks and public lands.
Brindisi, D-Utica, and Katko, R-Camillus, voted for the Great American Outdoors Act that passed the House in July and was signed by President Donald Trump in August. The law, which received wide bipartisan support in Congress, will provide $900 million a year for the Land and Water Conservation Fund from royalties paid by offshore oil and natural gas companies. It also allocates up to $1.9 million annually over a five-year period for maintenance projects at national parks and other federal sites.
The new law will have far-reaching benefits. It will help address a $12 billion backlog of projects at national parks, including several sites in New York. The Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls is among the national parks with deferred maintenance projects that could be funded by the law.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund has supported several projects in central New York over the years, including improvements to Emerson Park in Owasco and Onondaga Lake. Katko's office noted that more than $15 million has been provided through the Land and Water Conservation Fund for nearly 100 projects in the 24th Congressional District.
During a videoconference Thursday, conservation and environmental advocates lauded Congress for a rare bipartisan achievement in the midst of division and polarization in Washington. When the Great American Outdoors Act passed the House, it received 310 votes — 229 from Democrats and 81 from Republicans. The Senate approved it by a 73-25 vote.
"This bipartisan effort should transcend, I would hope, to many, many more collaborations," said Joshua Klainberg, senior vice president of New York League of Conservation Voters, one of the groups that supported the measure.
Brindisi and Katko agreed that the legislation will help projects in central New York and boost tourism sites in the region.
In the 24th district, the funding could benefit the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn and efforts to establish a national historical park at Fort Ontario in Oswego County.
"It's great that we have progress in this country. It's great that we have economic progress," Katko said. "But we have such a beautiful country, especially in upstate New York, that this fund is really going to help it."
Brindisi echoed those remarks. He said clearing the backlog of maintenance projects and permanently funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund will "make sure that all these public lands can be enjoyed for many, many generations."
Both congressmen also highlighted the bipartisan support for the bill. Brindisi called it an important achievement and a "shining example of bipartisanship." He also thinks that while there is division in Washington, there are moments like this when there is bipartisan agreement on a bill but it gets overlooked by the national press.
Katko hopes the law shows that Congress isn't "completely broken." He also cited it as an example that bipartisanship can be "cool again."
"This is a real success story that's going to impact multiple generations to come, and that's a big deal," he said. "That's a really big deal."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.