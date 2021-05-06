Body cameras, buses and bridges: Rep. John Katko's $65M wish list for CNY

Through a new system for securing earmarks and a separate process for transportation projects, U.S. Rep. John Katko hopes to bring home tens of millions of dollars in federal funding to central New York.
Katko, R-Camillus, has posted the $65.3 million wish list on his website — a requirement for members seeking funds through the House Appropriations Committee's Community Project Funding Requests program. It's a long title, but it's a new way of distributing earmarks, which the House banned in 2011. That ban was lifted earlier this year.
For community project funding, members may submit up to 10 requests. Katko filed the maximum number allowed, with projects in each of the four counties (Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego and Wayne) in his congressional district.
There is no guarantee all of the projects will be funded. U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, wrote a letter explaining the process to her colleagues in March. She mentioned the 10-request limit and noted that "only a handful may actually be funded."
"Identifying these top priorities will help ensure projects are requested in the correct bills and accounts and will enable the subcommittees to have the information necessary to evaluate requests," DeLauro wrote.
Katko's requests for community project funding include $1 million for renovations to the emergency operations center in Onondaga County, $500,000 for a Great Lakes coastal resiliency study and $140,000 to help the Syracuse Police Department purchase 14 body-worn cameras.
He is also seeking $750,000 for Catholic Charities in Syracuse to establish a housing services center, which would provide 80 beds for homeless men, six apartments for frail homeless men and office space for about 40 employees. The center would also have on-site health and mental health services. Oswego County would get $750,000 to upgrade and expand the water treatment facility in the village of Phoenix.
The other requests include:
• $256,000 for Loretto Health and Rehabilitation Center in Syracuse to acquire equipment and software for an electronic medical record system.
• $250,000 for the Oswego County Department of Social Services to implement a "Rides to Recovery" program, which would reimburse drivers who transport residents seeking mental health care, addiction treatment, or other services.
• $180,000 for Newark-Wayne Community Hospital to purchase 14 defibrillator units
• $160,000 for the village of Aurora to replace aging intake pipe and pumps at the Wells College water plant
• $75,000 for the Cayuga County Office of Emergency Services to upgrade technological equipment at the emergency operations center
But most of the funding Katko wants would support infrastructure projects. He submitted 11 requests to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which is considering projects for a surface transportation bill this year.
Katko's office contacted local governments to collect project ideas. Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert told The Citizen that the city provided a list of about 20 projects. Two of the projects made the final list.
Katko's largest request is $15 million for the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority to implement rapid bus lines in the city of Syracuse. Bus rapid transit would be added to two routes — Eastwood to Onondaga Community College and Syracuse University to the William F. Walsh Regional Transportation Center. There would be other improvements to the South Salina Street corridor.
"Specifically, this project will provide faster, more frequent and more reliable transit services between residential areas and activity centers in the city of Syracuse," Katko wrote in a letter detailing the project. "In addition to providing enhanced transit services for the entire community, this project will help promote economic development and improve the quality of life in our region."
He wants $10 million for improvements to Caughdenoy Road in the town of Clay. A 1.5-mile stretch of the road would be reconstructed and widened between Mud Mill Road and Route 31. An $8.9 million request would fund the rehabilitation of bridges carrying Airport Boulevard over Interstate 81 in the town of Salina.
Separately, Katko asked for $8 million to support the final segment of the Loop the Lake Trail around Onondaga Lake, which would connect the city of Syracuse to the village of Liverpool.
His largest request for a single Cayuga County project is $6.5 million to fund the replacement of an Erie Canal bridge in the town of Cato. He also submitted two other Cayuga County projects for consideration — $4.4 million to reconstruct Osborne Street and $2.7 million for improvements to State Street, both of which are in the city of Auburn.
The other infrastructure-related requests include:
• $2,970,400 for a mill and fill project and guard rail improvements on a stretch of Route 31 in Wayne County between the Monroe-Wayne county line and Macedon
• $1,254,400 for intersection improvements on Route 104 in the town of Ontario, Wayne County
• $1,036,370 for streetscape improvements to Route 11 from Guy Young Road to Bennett Street in the town of Cicero. The project would include crosswalks, new curbing, drainage improvements and sidewalks. Benches, lighting and street trees would be added for pedestrians.
• $440,000 to rehabilitate a bridge carrying traffic on East Seneca Street over the railroad tracks in the city of Oswego
