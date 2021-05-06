Body cameras, buses and bridges: Rep. John Katko's $65M wish list for CNY

Through a new system for securing earmarks and a separate process for transportation projects, U.S. Rep. John Katko hopes to bring home tens of millions of dollars in federal funding to central New York.

Katko, R-Camillus, has posted the $65.3 million wish list on his website — a requirement for members seeking funds through the House Appropriations Committee's Community Project Funding Requests program. It's a long title, but it's a new way of distributing earmarks, which the House banned in 2011. That ban was lifted earlier this year.

For community project funding, members may submit up to 10 requests. Katko filed the maximum number allowed, with projects in each of the four counties (Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego and Wayne) in his congressional district.

There is no guarantee all of the projects will be funded. U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, wrote a letter explaining the process to her colleagues in March. She mentioned the 10-request limit and noted that "only a handful may actually be funded."