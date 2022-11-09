Brandon Williams likely winner, keeps Syracuse-area House seat in GOP hands

Republican Brandon Williams declared victory in the 22nd Congressional District after Oneida County finished its Election Day count early Wednesday.

Williams, R-Sennett, holds a 4,123-vote lead, 132,236 to 128,113, over Democratic candidate Francis Conole. Conole, D-Syracuse, was ahead after winning Onondaga County, 91,292 to 72,538. But Williams outperformed him in the district's three rural counties, including Oneida.

Williams won Oneida by more than 18,000 votes, 45,186 to 27,101, negating Conole's win in Onondaga County. He was the top vote-getter in Madison County, 14,410 to 9,694, and received 76 more votes than Conole (102 to 26) in part of the town of Constantia, Oswego County, that's in the district.

Conole has not conceded the race. He deemed it "too close to call" and wants every vote counted.

Williams' lead, though, appears insurmountable.

Unlike past elections where there were thousands of absentee ballots to review and count, most of the ballots have already been opened and counted.

The Onondaga County Board of Elections said it counted 10,000 absentee ballots in its election night tally. There are 814 absentees the board received that have not been counted, along with 1,134 affidavits that must be canvassed.

Oneida County's elections board said it issued 6,232 absentee ballots and received 4,492. Madison County sent 2,159 absentees and received 1,777, while Oswego County sent nine ballots and received four. Most of the ballots were already included in the counties' election night counts.

The deadline to mail in absentee ballots was Election Day. The election boards must receive the ballots by Nov. 15.

The race for the 22nd district was expensive — the candidates and outside groups spent $15 million, mostly on TV ads. Conole and Williams engaged in fiery debates, with Williams accusing Conole of being a "yes man" for top Democrats and Conole labeling Williams as "extreme."

Conole and Williams are both U.S. Navy veterans, but that's where the similarities end. Conole was born and raised in central New York, graduated from Westhill High School and attended the U.S. Naval Academy. Williams is a Texas native who earned his Master of Business Administration at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He was an investment banker before becoming a tech entrepreneur. He and his wife, Stephanie, bought a 67-acre property in Cayuga County and settled there full-time a few years ago.

Conole, who first ran for Congress in 2020 but lost in the Democratic primary, won a four-way race for the party's nomination in August. Williams was the underdog in the GOP primary, with the party preferring Cazenovia businessman Steve Wells. Despite being outspent, Williams upset Wells to advance to the general election.

In the general election, Conole sought to sell himself as a moderate and independent voice modeled after past central New York congressional representatives. He also attacked Williams' abortion stance — the GOP candidate opposes abortion but supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest and if the mother's life is at risk.

Williams touted his status as a political outsider and focused his message on economic issues, such as inflation and energy prices. As the conservative candidate in the race, he believed it was time for a fresh perspective in Congress.

Williams will succeed Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, who did not endorse either candidate in the 22nd district race. Katko is retiring after four terms in Congress.

The win is important for House Republicans in their bid to recapture the majority. While the GOP is still favored to take control of the House, some projections suggest the majority could be as small as one seat.