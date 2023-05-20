CAMILLUS — House Republicans did their part, U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams says. If the U.S. defaults on its debt, he believes two top Democratic leaders, President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, should be blamed.

Williams, R-Sennett, commented on the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations at his first Onondaga County town hall meeting Friday. The forum was held at the Camillus Volunteer Fire Department.

In response to a question about the debt limit, Williams endorsed spending reforms to address the deficit. He said the debt rose from $21 trillion to $31 trillion because of the federal government's COVID response. According to the U.S. Treasury, the debt increased from $26.26 trillion in the 2019 fiscal year to nearly $31 trillion in the 2022 fiscal year.

"When you print money, prices go up," Williams said, blaming the spending for inflation. "There's more money chasing the same number of goods and services."

With the debt ceiling deadline looming, there is pressure on Biden and Congress to act. Activists who attended Williams' town hall meeting urged him to support a clean debt ceiling hike, meaning a bill that would raise the debt limit with no conditions attached. But Republicans want something in return. They are hoping to secure spending cuts in exchange for increasing the debt ceiling.

Williams supported the House Republicans' bill, which passed in April, to raise the debt ceiling and slash government spending. The legislation has been criticized by Democrats who say that it would cut funding for important programs and services. Biden would veto the bill if it is approved by Congress, an unlikely event with Democrats controlling the Senate.

"We did our part," Williams said. "This is going to be the Biden-Schumer default, if it happens."

The Biden administration is negotiating with House Republicans ahead of the June 1 deadline set by the Treasury Department. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently said that the U.S. will default unless Congress acts.