Breaking down NY-24 poll: Why Tenney is in strong position to win GOP primary

Campaigns usually don't release internal polling unless there is great news to share.

In the case of U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a recent survey conducted on behalf of her campaign found she has a large lead over her Republican primary opponents, Mario Fratto and George Phillips, in the 24th Congressional District.

The poll

Robert Blizzard, a pollster for Public Opinion Strategies, composed a memo detailing the poll's findings. The survey of 300 Republican primary voters was conducted from July 24-26 using cellphones and landlines. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.66%.

The key findings, according to Blizzard, is that Tenney has a 46-point lead, 52% to 6%, over Fratto, a Geneva attorney and businessman, and George Phillips, a former Broome County legislator. More than one-third of voters (36%) are undecided. However, even with a good number of voters undecided, it's not enough for either Fratto or Phillips to overcome Tenney's massive advantage.

Favorability

Tenney has a solid favorable rating (48%) among GOP voters. That's noteworthy since she has not represented much of the area within the newly drawn district. Only 8% of Republicans said they have an unfavorable view of the congresswoman.

While her overall favorability is just shy of the 50% mark, she gets positive reviews from very conservative primary voters (52% favorable rating) and abortion opponents (53%). Additionally, 46% of gun owners said they have a favorable view of Tenney.

Fratto and Phillips, the poll showed, can't compete with that level of name recognition. Fratto, who has largely self-funded his campaign, has a 9% favorable rating. Most GOP voters don't know him. Phillips is in a similar position — he has a 4% favorable rating, but there are no signs he is campaigning for the nomination. He initially planned to challenge Tenney in a different district that was largely in the Southern Tier.

Blizzard wrote that Fratto and Phillips do not "have enough time left to build the necessary positive name ID to be competitive with the popular Tenney."

Trump factor

Despite Fratto's best efforts to win over former President Donald Trump's supporters, it is Tenney who has the advantage with the "America First" crowd.

The poll found GOP voters who view Trump favorably go for Tenney by 58 percentage points, 62-4-4%, over Fratto and Phillips.

Tenney and Trump have been allies since the latter first ran for president in 2016. Tenney endorsed Trump in 2016 and he headlined a fundraiser for her when she ran for reelection in 2018.

Trump endorsed Tenney again earlier this year.

Other key findings

Tenney has large leads among certain groups within the Republican electorate.

With very conservative voters, she has a 52-point lead, 60-8%, over Fratto. She holds a 49-point advantage, 55-6%, among pro-life GOP voters. Gun owners prefer Tenney by a 47-point margin, 52-5%.

Tenney has also locked up support from senior citizens (58% to Phillips' 5% and Fratto's 4%).

Analysis

Tenney is poised to win the Republican primary in the 24th Congressional District, which stretches from western New York to the North Country. (All of Cayuga County is in the new 24th.)

All of the numbers are on her side. Her incumbency advantage helps. She also has more than $1 million in the bank.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Early voting begins Saturday, Aug. 13, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21.