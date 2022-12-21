Brian Muldrow will run for reelection in new Cayuga County Legislature district

With at least three of his colleagues seeking other offices or not running in 2023, Cayuga County Legislator Brian Muldrow hopes to keep his seat.

Muldrow, D-Auburn, announced his reelection bid on Wednesday. He will run in the newly drawn 11th district, which includes neighborhoods in the city's southwestern quadrant.

An entrepreneur and philanthropist, Muldrow is the county's first Black legislator. He was first elected in 2021.

In a letter to his constituents, he touted his accomplishments, including the creation of a $500,000 grant program to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am asking for your support again as I run for legislator in District 11," Muldrow wrote. "Some of my goals are to create a more diverse workforce in the county and work with the healing community in helping families in recovery and getting the help they need."

He also pledged to work with economic development leaders to boost job creation and address landlord issues in Cayuga County.

Muldrow's announcement is a departure from the recent trend of county legislators either running for different offices in 2023 or opting not to seek reelection.

Legislator Christina Calarco, an Auburn Democrat, said she will run for city council instead of another term as a county lawmaker. Calarco, like Muldrow, lives in the new 11th district. Her decision helps Democrats avoid a primary between two incumbents.

Earlier Wednesday, Legislator Chris Petrus, a Brutus Republican, announced he will run for county clerk after longtime Clerk Sue Dwyer said she won't seek reelection next year.

Legislator Tricia Kerr, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, previously said she will not run for another term next year. Stephanie DeVito, of Auburn, is running in the newly drawn 10th district to succeed Kerr.

The downsizing of the county Legislature may play a role in these decisions. Voters approved a ballot proposition to reduce the number of legislature seats from 15 to 11. The change will be in place for the 2023 elections when every legislative seat will be on the ballot.

Muldrow is embracing the new maps.

"I am excited to be the legislative voice to the best of my ability representing and advocating for my new constituents," he said. "Let's do it again!"