Brindisi, Katko eye more funding to help domestic violence, sexual assault victims

Central New York's congressional representatives are asking House and Senate leaders for more funding to support services for domestic violence and sexual assault victims.
In a letter to congressional leaders, U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi and John Katko wrote that more aid is needed for organizations working to address domestic violence and sexual assault.
The $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus measure approved last month included $45 million for the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act, which helps domestic violence victims and their children, and $2 million for the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Brindisi, D-Utica, and Katko, R-Camillus, are asking congressional leaders for more funding under the Violence Against Women Act.
Like the other laws, the Violence Against Women Act funds organizations supporting domestic violence victims. It also provides assistance to groups working with sexual assault victims.
"Organizations like Vera House, the Young Women's Christian Association, the House of the Good Shepherd and many others have adapted their procedures to maintain services and respond to the needs of our community," Brindisi and Katko wrote. "It is critical that the federal government provide support for these organizations, their mission and their partners nationwide."
Brindisi and Katko have heard from central New York groups about the challenges of providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic. With stay-at-home orders in place and social distancing mandated, there are limits on how these organizations can help domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.
There have been reports in New York of an uptick in the number of domestic violence cases. The National Domestic Violence Hotline has received more calls during the outbreak, according to Brindisi and Katko.
"We appreciate Congressman Katko and Brindisi advocating for the needs of domestic violence programs and rape crisis centers in the midst of these very challenging times," said Randi Bregman, executive director of Vera House in Syracuse. "We are in desperate need of additional support to ensure that we can continue providing essential services."
