Brindisi, Katko eye more funding to help domestic violence, sexual assault victims

Central New York's congressional representatives are asking House and Senate leaders for more funding to support services for domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

In a letter to congressional leaders, U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi and John Katko wrote that more aid is needed for organizations working to address domestic violence and sexual assault.

The $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus measure approved last month included $45 million for the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act, which helps domestic violence victims and their children, and $2 million for the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Brindisi, D-Utica, and Katko, R-Camillus, are asking congressional leaders for more funding under the Violence Against Women Act.

Like the other laws, the Violence Against Women Act funds organizations supporting domestic violence victims. It also provides assistance to groups working with sexual assault victims.

"Organizations like Vera House, the Young Women's Christian Association, the House of the Good Shepherd and many others have adapted their procedures to maintain services and respond to the needs of our community," Brindisi and Katko wrote. "It is critical that the federal government provide support for these organizations, their mission and their partners nationwide."