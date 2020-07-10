Brindisi, Katko: IRS will help those with stimulus check debit card woes

Guidance is coming for taxpayers who received their COVID-19 relief stimulus check in the form of a debit card and either haven't activated it to receive the funds or mistakenly destroyed it.
U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi and John Katko said Thursday that the Internal Revenue Service will mail letters to taxpayers who received the debit cards. The letters will contain information about activating the debit cards or requesting a replacement.
There has been confusion because taxpayers are either unsure if the debit card is legitimate or they have disposed of it because they thought it was junk mail.
Last week, Brindisi, D-Utica, and Katko, R-Camillus, urged the IRS to address problems with the debit cards and provide further guidance to taxpayers.
Katko said Thursday that he's glad the IRS is providing that guidance. But he also wants the agency to review other problems with the payments.
"I will continue pushing the IRS to provide an explanation as to why taxpayers received varying forms of payment, and ensure taxpayers have the necessary information to verify the legitimacy of these cards," Katko added.
Millions of taxpayers are eligible to receive economic impact payments of up to $1,200 for single filers with incomes up to $75,000 or $2,400 for couples filing jointly that earn up to $150,000 annually. Most Americans received the payments by direct deposit or check. But an estimated 4 million taxpayers will receive their payment in the form of a prepaid debit card.
Brindisi said he heard from "countless constituents" who threw their debit cards away.
"The squeaky wheel gets the grease, and I will always make noise when upstaters aren't getting what they deserve," Brindisi continued. "If you're still waiting on an economic impact payment, keep an eye on your mail. This time their correspondence should be clearly marked."
