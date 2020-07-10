Brindisi, Katko: IRS will help those with stimulus check debit card woes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Guidance is coming for taxpayers who received their COVID-19 relief stimulus check in the form of a debit card and either haven't activated it to receive the funds or mistakenly destroyed it.

U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi and John Katko said Thursday that the Internal Revenue Service will mail letters to taxpayers who received the debit cards. The letters will contain information about activating the debit cards or requesting a replacement.

There has been confusion because taxpayers are either unsure if the debit card is legitimate or they have disposed of it because they thought it was junk mail.

Last week, Brindisi, D-Utica, and Katko, R-Camillus, urged the IRS to address problems with the debit cards and provide further guidance to taxpayers.

Katko said Thursday that he's glad the IRS is providing that guidance. But he also wants the agency to review other problems with the payments.

"I will continue pushing the IRS to provide an explanation as to why taxpayers received varying forms of payment, and ensure taxpayers have the necessary information to verify the legitimacy of these cards," Katko added.