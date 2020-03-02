Brindisi, Katko: Let those affected by Lake Ontario flooding sue IJC

OSWEGO — When it comes to dealing with the International Joint Commission and the continuing threat of flooding along Lake Ontario, U.S. Rep. John Katko says the gloves are coming off.

Katko, R-Camillus, and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi visited Oswego Monday to announce legislation that would end the commission's immunity from lawsuits.

Federal law grants the commission immunity from legal challenges. Lawsuits have been filed since flooding began in 2017, but the efforts have been unsuccessful because of the immunity provided to the IJC.

If the congressmen are successful, the commission could face massive lawsuits due to the flooding that occurred along the lake in 2017 and 2019.

Brindisi and Katko feel that the action is needed because of their view that the IJC hasn't done enough to address the damage caused by high water levels and failed to take action that would prevent flooding.

Dealing with the IJC, Katko explained, is like "talking to a brick wall."

"Today, the gloves come off," he said. "We've had enough."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}