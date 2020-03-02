Brindisi, Katko: Let those affected by Lake Ontario flooding sue IJC

OSWEGO — When it comes to dealing with the International Joint Commission and the continuing threat of flooding along Lake Ontario, U.S. Rep. John Katko says the gloves are coming off.
Katko, R-Camillus, and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi visited Oswego Monday to announce legislation that would end the commission's immunity from lawsuits.
Federal law grants the commission immunity from legal challenges. Lawsuits have been filed since flooding began in 2017, but the efforts have been unsuccessful because of the immunity provided to the IJC.
If the congressmen are successful, the commission could face massive lawsuits due to the flooding that occurred along the lake in 2017 and 2019.
Brindisi and Katko feel that the action is needed because of their view that the IJC hasn't done enough to address the damage caused by high water levels and failed to take action that would prevent flooding.
Dealing with the IJC, Katko explained, is like "talking to a brick wall."
"Today, the gloves come off," he said. "We've had enough."
Brindisi and Katko blame Plan 2014, a water management scheme adopted by the IJC in 2016, for contributing to the flooding along Lake Ontario. While estimated damages from 2019 haven't been released, it's believed that flooding over the last three years has caused millions of dollars in damage to shoreline communities.
Business owners and local government officials attended the press conference. Cathy Goodnough, owner of Greene Point Marina in Oswego County, estimated that the damage to her business is nearly $5 million.
Jason Livesey, general manager of Rudy's Lakeside Drive-In, said Plan 2014 has "changed my life" because of how high water levels have affected the popular seasonal restaurant.
"It's time the IJC is held accountable for their carelessness, their futility and inaction," Brindisi said.
The legislation is being introduced as Lake Ontario water levels remain high and there could be more flooding this year. As of Sunday, the lake was at 246.39 feet — about a foot and a half higher than the historical average for this time of year.
The IJC announced last week that outflows would be maximized in an attempt to avoid flooding, but outflows decreased over the weekend. On Sunday, outflows were measured at 310,400 cubic feet per second.
With the possibility of more flooding this year, Katko said he and Brindisi wanted to act.
"We gotta do something," he added.
