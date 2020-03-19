Brindisi, Katko to feds: CNY hospitals need supplies as coronavirus outbreak worsens

U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi and John Katko are asking the federal government to provide supplies to central New York hospitals as the coronavirus continues to spread across the state.

Brindisi, D-Utica, and Katko, R-Camillus, said Thursday that community health centers, emergency management agencies, hospitals and nursing homes have informed them that they are facing supply shortages due to the pandemic.

Onondaga County, which is in Katko's district, has reported seven confirmed cases of COVID-19. Oneida County, the largest county in Brindisi's district, has four confirmed COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, the Department of Defense announced it would provide 5 million respirators and 2,000 ventilators to the Department of Health and Human Services. In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Brindisi and Katko said the department should allocate a "proportionate amount" of the equipment to New York healthcare providers.

"We need to marshal all available resources to ensure that healthcare workers are not themselves sickened and are able to remain on the frontlines to combat this pandemic," Brindisi and Katko wrote. "This is especially true in upstate and central New York, which are already facing a critical shortage of healthcare providers during this crisis."