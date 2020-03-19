Brindisi, Katko to feds: CNY hospitals need supplies as coronavirus outbreak worsens

U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi and John Katko are asking the federal government to provide supplies to central New York hospitals as the coronavirus continues to spread across the state.
Brindisi, D-Utica, and Katko, R-Camillus, said Thursday that community health centers, emergency management agencies, hospitals and nursing homes have informed them that they are facing supply shortages due to the pandemic.
Onondaga County, which is in Katko's district, has reported seven confirmed cases of COVID-19. Oneida County, the largest county in Brindisi's district, has four confirmed COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, the Department of Defense announced it would provide 5 million respirators and 2,000 ventilators to the Department of Health and Human Services. In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Brindisi and Katko said the department should allocate a "proportionate amount" of the equipment to New York healthcare providers.
"We need to marshal all available resources to ensure that healthcare workers are not themselves sickened and are able to remain on the frontlines to combat this pandemic," Brindisi and Katko wrote. "This is especially true in upstate and central New York, which are already facing a critical shortage of healthcare providers during this crisis."
New York has been the state most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported Thursday that there are 4,152 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York — nearly 3,000 more than in Washington, the state with the second-highest total of positive tests.
The hospitalization rate in New York is 19%, with 777 people in hospitals receiving treatment after testing positive for the virus.
Cuomo has been outspoken about the need for more hospital capacity and equipment. He's been requesting help from the federal government to retrofit state buildings into temporary hospitals and provide additional equipment, such as ventilators.
Brindisi, Katko and other members of New York's congressional delegation on Wednesday sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting approval of a major disaster declaration for New York. As of Thursday, Trump hasn't acted on that request.
