Brindisi, Katko to Trump: Work with manufacturers to address CNY hospital supply shortage

Now that President Donald Trump is making use of the Defense Production Act, U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi and John Katko want the federal government to work with manufacturers to address medical supply shortages at central New York hospitals.

Brindisi, D-Utica, and Katko, R-Camillus, wrote a letter to Trump highlighting the importance of coordinating with manufacturing companies to "maintain production in the coming weeks."

Hospitals, the congressmen continued, are facing "severe shortages" in personal protective equipment and ventilators.

"Healthcare providers in central and upstate New York have begun to raise concerns about the impact that this equipment shortage will have on their ability to provide adequate care in the case of a sudden influx of patients," Brindisi and Katko added.

The congressmen support Trump's decision to invoke the Defense Production Act to boost the production of key supplies and ventilators. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked for the federal government's help in acquiring more ventilators — equipment that's needed to treat some COVID-19 patients who are moved to intensive care units.