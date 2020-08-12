Buckle up: Soon, all New York passengers will have to wear a seat belt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All motor-vehicle passengers will soon be required to wear a seat belt in New York regardless of their age and if they are sitting in the back seat.

Current law requires all front-seat passengers to wear a seat belt, as well as those 16 and younger riding in the rear seat.

That's about to change: Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday signed legislation into law that expanded the seat belt requirements to include all passengers, citing the safety benefits.

"We've known for decades that seat belts save lives and with this measure we are further strengthening our laws and helping to prevent needless tragedies," Cuomo said in a statement.

The governor described the law as the continuing the work of his father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, who helped make New York the first state to pass a mandatory seat belt law in 1984.

“Now we are building upon this legacy and helping to create a safer and stronger Empire State for all,” Andrew Cuomo said.

The new seat belt mandate for passengers takes effect Nov. 1.

In approving the law, the governor’s office noted about 30% of highway deaths in New York are occupants unrestrained by a seat belt.