Budelmann elected as next Cayuga County Surrogate Judge

After more than a quarter century prosecuting criminal cases for the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office, Jon Budelmann will be moving to the other side of the courtroom bench.

The Republican county district attorney prevailed in the race for the 10-year term as Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge, defeating Democratic challenger Ben Susman, 8,608 votes to 6,794.

With 1,840 total absentee ballots issued in Cayuga County, Budelmann's lead after election night is essentially insurmountable.

Budelmann and Susman both announced their campaigns for surrogate court judge in February. Susman, who owns his own law practice in Auburn, came to Auburn in 2017 to raise his family in his wife's hometown. Budelmann has lived and worked in Cayuga County for more than 25 years. He joined the district attorney's office in 1995 and was elected as DA in 2007 when his predecessor, James Vargason decided not to seek re-election. Budelmann successfully ran for re-election as district attorney three times, most recently in 2019.

The campaigns clashed over who had the best experience for the judicial seat. Budelmann pointed to his long tenure as DA and record of community service as being essential for the job, while Susman said his broader legal experience beyond criminal justice made him the better fit.

The race was by far the most expensive in Cayuga County this year. According to campaign finance disclosure reports, the two candidates had raised a combined $120,245 as of the 11-day pre-election filing, and they had spent $93,961 at that point. Susman had raised $69,557 and spent $67,645, while Budelmann raised $50,688 and spent $26,316. The DA had a considerable advantage in cash-on-hand heading into the campaign's finan week and a half.

The seat is now held by Cayuga County Surrogate Judge Mark Fandrich, who announced in January that he would not pursue reelection for another 10-year term. Due to the state's mandatory retirement age for state judges, Fandrich would not have been able to finish the term. When he announced his retirement, Fandrich noted that he would be turning 67 at the end of his current term, while mandatory retirement age in New York is 70.

