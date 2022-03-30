Buffalo Bills stadium agreement 'not a good deal for the taxpayers,' Suozzi says

An agreement announced this week to build a new $1.4 billion stadium for the Buffalo Bills has emerged as an issue in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, who is challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul for the Democratic nomination, blasted the plan during a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.

According to Suozzi, there are several problems with the agreement that calls for $850 million in public funds — $600 million from the state and $250 million from Erie County — to finance the construction of the new stadium.

The speed at which the proposal is moving is one issue. Hochul announced the agreement on Monday in the midst of state budget negotiations. The governor and state legislative leaders are aiming to have the 2022-23 budget finalized in time for the start of the new fiscal year on Friday.

Instead of releasing details about the agreement and potentially passing it days later, Suozzi prefers a public process with hearings and analysis of the deal.

"You can't ram through a billion-dollar taxpayer subsidy in four days," Suozzi said. "It's just not right."

The Long Island congressman, who is a former mayor and Nassau County executive, is not opposed to using public funds for sporting venues. But he acknowledged that using public funding for sports stadiums usually isn't a worthwhile investment.

He is also concerned about potential conflicts of interest. While the owners of the Bills, Terry and Kim Pegula, have not donated to Hochul's campaign, their lobbyist, Richard Ostroff, has been one of the governor's top donors. Additionally, Hochul's husband, Bill, is general counsel for Delaware North, a company with the concessions contract at Highmark Stadium, the Bills' current home.

The governor has signed a recusal that states she will not participate in matters involving Delaware North, while the first gentleman has pledged not to engage in any dealings with state government.

Suozzi does agree that the Bills need a new stadium, but thinks he would've negotiated a better deal if he was governor. He prefers that the developer — in this case, the Pegulas — would pay for the project and add development around the stadium to recoup their money.

However, reports last year indicated that the Pegulas wanted a significant chunk of the project funded by public money and there were veiled threats that the team could move to another city willing to pay up for a new stadium. Such threats are common when a sports franchise wants a new home and the municipalities involved are reluctant to dole out public funds.

The final agreement calls for nearly 61% of the project to be funded by state and local governments. (The state will own the new stadium and lease it to the team.) The Bills and the National Football League will cover the remaining $550 million.

Despite criticism of the agreement, Hochul believes it's the best one for the state. She said in a statement that she entered negotiations seeking to answer a few questions, including how long the Bills can stay in Buffalo and ensuring the project benefits western New Yorkers.

"I'm pleased that after months of negotiations, we've come out with the best answers possible — the Bills will stay in Buffalo for another 30 years, the project will create 10,000 union jobs and New Yorkers can rest assured that their investment will be recouped by the economic activity the team generates," Hochul said.

There was a new development on Tuesday. The state resolved a five-year-long dispute with the Seneca Nation, with the Nation paying $564 million in gaming revenues. Hochul said the state's share of the payment — more than $418 million — will be directed to the Bills stadium project.

Suozzi thinks a better use of the Seneca gaming revenue would be to build up the state's reserves.

"We should be developing a plan for when that money is not going to be here," he said.

Hochul, Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams are the candidates in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. A Siena College poll released this week shows Hochul has a commanding lead in the primary.

The primary election will be held June 28.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.