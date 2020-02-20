Bush, Plochocki net endorsements in GOP race to succeed Finch in NY Assembly

"I certainly am honored by the support I'm receiving in my home county of Onondaga, but to be receiving support from outside of the county as well is really fantastic," Plochocki said by phone Thursday.

Cortland County has 14% of the Republican voters in the 126th district, which also includes portions of Cayuga, Chenango and Onondaga counties. More than three-quarters of the active Republican voters in the district live in Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

Earlier this week, the Onondaga County Conservative Committee recommended Kenneth Bush III to run on the party's line in the Assembly race. Bush, an attorney who recently served as legislative counsel to former state Sen. Bob Antonacci, was the first Republican candidate to declare for the 126th district seat after Finch's retirement announcement.

Because the district crosses county lines, the state Conservative Party will decide who will receive its support and run on its line. While it's unlikely to happen, it's possible Republicans and Conservatives could endorse different candidates in the race.

Bush thinks the Onondaga County Conservative Party's endorsement provides momentum for his campaign.

"It certainly helps to have the support of my home county," he said. "I truly appreciate it."