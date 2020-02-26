Bush vs. Fitzpatrick: Republican primary likely in NY Assembly race to succeed Finch

There will likely be a Republican primary in the race to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch.
LaFayette Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick told The Citizen Wednesday he will circulate petitions to appear on the Republican primary ballot in the 126th Assembly District. The district includes portions of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
If Fitzpatrick qualifies for the ballot, he will face Kenneth Bush III. Bush, an attorney and Jordan resident, has been endorsed by the four Republican county committees in the district. He also has the support of the Conservative and Independence parties.
Bush beat out Fitzpatrick and three other GOP candidates for the party's support during the designation process. Fitzpatrick believes he can be successful in a primary.
"I think I'm the strongest candidate out there and I want to bring it to the people," he said.
Fitzpatrick plans to file the necessary documents to create a campaign committee, which will allow him to raise money for his Assembly bid. He has set a goal of knocking on 12,000 doors between now and the primary election, which is Tuesday, June 23.
The door-to-door effort, Fitzpatrick said, will give him an opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with voters.
"It's a primary. It's about talking to people. It's not about cutting fancy TV ads," he said. "It's about burning shoe leather."
Republican leaders hoped to avoid a primary, but knew one was possible because of the timing of Finch's retirement announcement. Finch revealed in early February that he wouldn't seek another term in the state Assembly. He has represented part of Cayuga County and central New York since 1999.
After Finch's announcement, several GOP candidates expressed interest in the race. A few prospective candidates, such as Cayuga County Treasurer Jim Orman, considered campaigning for the seat but ultimately decided not to run.
During the designation process, a handful of Republican candidates emerged. Along with Bush and Fitzpatrick, former Onondaga County Legislator Michael Plochocki and David Dempsey, a former Auburn city councilor and Cayuga County legislator, sought the support of the Republican committees.
Plochocki said Wednesday that he is ending his campaign for state Assembly. He told The Citizen his supporters urged him to continue, but he decided against a primary bid. One reason for his decision is that Bush already has the support of the Conservative and Independence lines — two key minor party endorsements.
In a phone interview, Dempsey said that he's still mulling his options, but thinks he will be dropping out of the race.
Bush and Fitzpatrick come from politically active families. Bush's father, Ken Bush, Jr., is an Onondaga County legislator. Fitzpatrick's father is Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic candidate Dia Carabajal. Carabajal is a former Auburn city councilor and school board member. No other Democrats have expressed interest in the race.
Jermaine Bagnall-Graham, a Chenango County resident who ran for state Senate as a Democrat in 2016, is planning to run as an independent in the 126th district race.
Republicans will have an advantage in the 126th. There are nearly 5,000 more active GOP voters than Democrats — 31,626 to 26,685 — in the four-county district.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.