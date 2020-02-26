Bush vs. Fitzpatrick: Republican primary likely in NY Assembly race to succeed Finch

"I think I'm the strongest candidate out there and I want to bring it to the people," he said.

Fitzpatrick plans to file the necessary documents to create a campaign committee, which will allow him to raise money for his Assembly bid. He has set a goal of knocking on 12,000 doors between now and the primary election, which is Tuesday, June 23.

The door-to-door effort, Fitzpatrick said, will give him an opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with voters.

"It's a primary. It's about talking to people. It's not about cutting fancy TV ads," he said. "It's about burning shoe leather."

Republican leaders hoped to avoid a primary, but knew one was possible because of the timing of Finch's retirement announcement. Finch revealed in early February that he wouldn't seek another term in the state Assembly. He has represented part of Cayuga County and central New York since 1999.

After Finch's announcement, several GOP candidates expressed interest in the race. A few prospective candidates, such as Cayuga County Treasurer Jim Orman, considered campaigning for the seat but ultimately decided not to run.