Bush wins NY Independence Party endorsement in state Assembly race

The largest minor party line in New York is supporting Kenneth Bush III in the 126th Assembly District race.

Bush has been endorsed by the state Independence Party, which has 4,887 active voters in the district. The Independence Party joins the Conservative Party in supporting Bush to succeed Assemblyman Gary Finch, who will not run for reelection this year.

Frank MacKay, chairman of the state Independence Party, said Bush is committed to good government solutions.

"Upstate New York needs an influx of new ideas and fresh faces and that's what we see in Ken Bush III," MacKay said. "Bush brings a dedicated sense of community service to this race and a strong independent voice to fight for taxpayers."

Bush, a Jordan resident and attorney who served as legislative counsel to former state Sen. Bob Antonacci, is seeking the Republican nomination in the 126th Assembly District. The district includes portions of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.

The Independence Party endorsed Bush over other candidates in the race, including David Dempsey, a former Auburn city councilor and Cayuga County legislator, LaFayette Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick and former Onondaga County Legislator Michael Plochocki.

