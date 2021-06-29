Buttigieg backs 'reimagining' I-81 in Syracuse, touts Biden's infrastructure plan

Buttigieg acknowledged that the I-81 project isn't just about infrastructure.

"All the other issues we talk about — jobs, safety, prosperity, racial injustice — cannot be separated from transportation," he said. "Every decision about transportation is necessarily a decision about justice."

He recognized the mistakes of the past involving highways that cut through cities and often affected Black and Brown neighborhoods. He said I-81 needs to be reimagined to "better meet Syracuse's needs and reconnect those communities."

Gillibrand and Schumer, who support the community grid proposal, highlighted legislation they support to ensure that communities are reconnected and local residents are hired for jobs related to the I-81 project. Both senators are advocating for the bills to be included in President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan, which seeks to address infrastructure and other issues.

When Biden unveiled the American Jobs Plan, he singled out I-81 as a project to "redress historic inequities and build the future of transportation infrastructure."