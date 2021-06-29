Buttigieg backs 'reimagining' I-81 in Syracuse, touts Biden's infrastructure plan

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been invited by central New York's federal representatives to visit Interstate 81 in Syracuse.
On Tuesday, he accepted that invitation.
Buttigieg joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in Syracuse for a closed-door roundtable meeting with local leaders and a press conference. The topic at both events was the same: The future of I-81.
The Federal Highway Administration, an agency within the Department of Transportation that Buttigieg leads, will release a draft environmental impact statement in July. A public comment period will follow and federal and state transportation officials will hold a public hearing in August.
Once that feedback is reviewed, a final environmental impact statement will be issued. The record of decision should be released sometime in early 2022.
The preferred alternative identified by the state Department of Transportation is a community grid that will replace the I-81 viaduct that runs through the city. The grid will consist of street-level improvements, a new business loop and the redesignation of Interstate 481 as I-81 for through traffic.
The grid also seeks to address the impact I-81 had when it was first constructed in the mid-20th century. The highway decimated Syracuse's 15th Ward, a mostly Black neighborhood.
Buttigieg acknowledged that the I-81 project isn't just about infrastructure.
"All the other issues we talk about — jobs, safety, prosperity, racial injustice — cannot be separated from transportation," he said. "Every decision about transportation is necessarily a decision about justice."
He recognized the mistakes of the past involving highways that cut through cities and often affected Black and Brown neighborhoods. He said I-81 needs to be reimagined to "better meet Syracuse's needs and reconnect those communities."
Gillibrand and Schumer, who support the community grid proposal, highlighted legislation they support to ensure that communities are reconnected and local residents are hired for jobs related to the I-81 project. Both senators are advocating for the bills to be included in President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan, which seeks to address infrastructure and other issues.
When Biden unveiled the American Jobs Plan, he singled out I-81 as a project to "redress historic inequities and build the future of transportation infrastructure."
Schumer believes the I-81 project will bring justice, jobs and safety to Syracuse and central New York. Justice, he explained, will come in the form of reconnecting the communities that were divided when I-81 was constructed. Good-paying union jobs, he said, will be available for local residents. And it will improve safety on the highway. He noted that the accident rate on I-81 interchanges are four times higher than the accident rate on similar complexes in other cities.
Gillibrand said the I-81 project has been decades in the making. She recalled being told by central New York leaders about the importance of the project for the community and economy. She agrees that the community grid is the best approach.
Both senators pledged to support federal funding for the I-81 project. It's expected that the federal government will finance 90% of the project. At least some of those funds could be included in a bipartisan infrastructure agreement Biden announced last week along with a group of Democratic and Republican senators.
"We will transform Syracuse in a way that it hasn't been transformed in years," Schumer said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.