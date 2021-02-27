Camardo, city of Auburn reach tentative deal on State Street park project

City Clerk Chuck Mason said Saturday that Camardo will be getting the small parcel for free, but he will need to cover maintenance and upkeep of that area and other associated costs. Masson added that the city is thrilled to be moving closer to this project started and hopes to begin construction in the spring.

A key provision in the agreement is that Camardo has agreed not sue to the city over the plaza project. He has an extensive history of using litigation to block redevelopment efforts at 1-7 State St. An addendum to the purchase offer and sale contract between the city and Camardo says both parties "agree to exchange mutual irrevocable releases to each other" and to forever discharge one another and other people involved "of and from any and all liability, claims, demands, damages, rights, suits and causes of action whatsoever kind and nature, arising from, relating to, and/or by reason of, directly or indirectly, with the development of 1-7 State Street pursuant to the State Street Event Site Plan."