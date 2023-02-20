Like his Democratic counterpart, John Camardo stepped down from two local boards as he begins his term as a Cayuga County elections commissioner.

Camardo confirmed to The Citizen on Monday that he resigned from the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees and the Cayuga County Public Utility Service Agency board. He was a member of CCC's board since 2005.

"There has been a Camardo affiliated with the college for over 60-some years," said Camardo, whose father was on CCC's faculty. "I was very proud of my service over the years. I wish them all the best of luck in the future."

The reason Camardo resigned from the boards is his appointment as the county's Republican elections commissioner. He told The Citizen that Cayuga County Attorney Chris Palermo recommended he and Keith Batman, the new Democratic elections commissioner, resign from public boards due to their new positions.

Batman was chair of the Cayuga County Board of Health until his resignation in January. At the board of health's first meeting of the year, he explained that his resignation was necessary because of a law prohibiting election commissioners from holding public offices.

According to state election law, an election commissioner cannot hold another public office. There are exceptions. For example, a county elections commissioner could serve as a village officer or member of a school board.

However, the law does not define what a public officer is or what constitutes a public office. Batman previously said that he thought he could continue as a member of the board of health until he was informed by the county attorney that he had to relinquish his seat.

John Conklin, a spokesperson for the state Board of Elections, wrote in an email to The Citizen that he could not answer whether serving on a board of health or a college board would be considered public offices. According to Conklin, an attorney for the state board said it was "difficult to imagine that they are not public officers."

Batman and Camardo began their terms as Cayuga County's new election commissioners in January. They succeeded Cherl Heary, a Republican, and Katie Lacey, a Democrat, as the county's election administrators.