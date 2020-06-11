Campaign Context: Analyzing Dana Balter's 2018 election performance

Seven months ago at a forum in Oswego County, Francis Conole set up what is now his main argument against fellow Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter — that she couldn't win in 2018 and can't beat Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in 2020.
Conole, D-Syracuse, has mentioned Balter's 2018 performance in media interviews. His campaign sent a mailer to Democratic voters in the 24th Congressional District that falsely claimed national groups weren't endorsing Balter "because they know she can't win." The same sentence appears on two pages of the mailer: "This time, we can't risk it."
In interviews about her 2018 campaign, Balter, D-Syracuse, says she outperformed other Democratic nominees that ran against Katko. At the Oswego forum in November 2019, she noted that she is 2 1/2 points away from flipping the 24th district seat.
With the first edition of Campaign Context, The Citizen analyzes Balter's 2018 electoral results. Was it as good as Balter says it was? Or does Conole have a point?
2018
A "blue wave" swept across the country. Democrats won 22 of the 25 Republican-held House districts that Hillary Clinton won when she was the Democratic nominee for president in 2016.
The three seats that Republicans retained: Pennsylvania's 1st district, Texas' 23rd district and New York's 24th district. Katko, a Camillus Republican, has represented the 24th since 2015.
The aforementioned mailer sent by Conole's campaign quotes a teacher who commented that Balter "was the only Democrat to lose by more than 5 points in a district that Hillary Clinton won (in 2016)." (Clinton won the district by nearly 4 points in 2016.)
That's true. Katko defeated Balter by five percentage points. In the two other races, Pennsylvania's 1st and the 23rd in Texas, the Republicans won by 2.6 and 0.5 points. But it doesn't tell the whole story of Balter's 2018 electoral performance.
Despite the Democratic gains two years ago, Katko was a strong incumbent. He has been a prodigious fundraiser and he runs on his legislative prowess. He's won awards that recognize his bipartisan approach in Congress. His efforts to author and pass legislation, along with his willingness to work with Democrats, are part of what he pledged to do if elected in 2014 — the year he challenged U.S. Rep. Dan Maffei, a Democrat, in the 24th district.
Katko won that race by nearly 20 points. He followed that with a 21-point win in his first reelection bid in 2016. Entering 2018, other New York seats were on national Democrats' radar. Largely due to Katko's record and ability to win in the 24th, Democrats in Washington didn't make the race a priority.
That changed in October 2018. Balter announced she raised $1.5 million in a quarter — the most ever by a Syracuse-area congressional candidate. Her fundraising haul drew more attention to the 24th district race. Outside groups chipped in to support a last-ditch attempt to unseat Katko.
Ultimately, Katko survived. He won reelection. In his victory speech on election night, he praised Balter. He hoped that she "doesn't want to run again in two years, because she's tough."
The results
There are two main components when analyzing Balter's 2018 showing: Her head-to-head performance against Katko and how she fared compared to past Democratic nominees.
Balter pulled off a first for a Democrat in three campaigns against Katko: She won a county. She received 90,630 votes to his 86,333 in Onondaga County. When he won in 2014 and 2016, Katko won each of the four counties in the district.
Despite the loss in his home county, Katko won elsewhere. He won nearly identical percentages of the vote — 60.44%, 60.78% and 60.47% — in Cayuga, Wayne and the western portion of Oswego County.
Katko received 136,920 votes, the third-highest total ever for a winning candidate in this Syracuse-area congressional district. Balter received 123,226 votes, the most by a losing midterm election candidate in the district's history.
Balter outperformed Katko's two other Democratic opponents in congressional contests. She received 47.37% of the vote compared to Maffei's 40.4% in 2014. She received 42,922 more votes than his total against Katko.
There is a similar story when comparing Balter to Colleen Deacon, who was the Democratic nominee in 2016. Deacon received 119,040 votes in a presidential election year — 4,186 fewer than Balter garnered in the last midterm election. Deacon finished with 39.44% of the vote, the worst showing by a Democrat since the 24th district map was redrawn in 2012.
Balter fared better than Deacon and Maffei against Katko in the rural counties. In 2014, Maffei received 37.07% of the vote in Cayuga County, 30.59% in Wayne County and 36.51% in the western part of Oswego County. Deacon netted 33.24% in Cayuga, 31.6% in Wayne and 33.76% in Oswego. Balter's percentages: 39.56% in Cayuga, 39.22% in Wayne and 39.53% in Oswego.
It wasn't enough to beat Katko, but it was better than the GOP congressman's past Democratic foes.
In retrospect
As the primary reveals, Balter has some critics within the Democratic Party. They think Democrats missed an opportunity in 2018 to unseat Katko at a time when a "blue wave" swept the country. Some of the critics believe that Balter is too progressive for the 24th district.
But those arguments don't tell the whole story of what happened in 2018. The 24th district race wasn't a top target like it is two years later. Democrats had a real chance to win the neighboring 22nd Congressional District seat with Anthony Brindisi on the ballot. (They did.) A lot of the national Democrats' energy and money went into that race.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's independent expenditures totaled nearly $2.2 million in the 22nd district race. In the 24th, the total was $0. (House Majority PAC, which is aligned with Democrats, did spend $1.3 million in NY-24. The National Republican Congressional Committee spent $788,086 to oppose Balter, according to campaign finance records.)
It didn't help that Balter had a slow start on the fundraising front. Through March 2018, she raised a paltry $193,345. That paled in comparison to Katko's $1 million campaign war chest. Her fundraising started to improve before the primary and then she had the $1.5 million quarter. The financial figures were a big reason why national Democrats swooped in and persuaded Juanita Perez Williams to force a primary. Balter won the primary by 24 percentage points.
Balter's ideology was an issue in the 2018 campaign. Katko sought to define her as out of touch with the 24th district. He mentioned her stance on Medicare for all and ties to liberal activists. That may have been an effective message, especially in the district's three rural counties where he won by 20 percentage points. It didn't seem to affect her as much in Onondaga County, which she won.
It's true, as Balter says, that she outperformed other Democrats who ran against Katko. She did something they didn't (win a county) and made progress in the three rural counties. As Conole will quickly point out, though, that wasn't enough to win. And he thinks it's Balter who is to blame for the defeat.
Democrats in the 24th district will decide which direction they prefer. Do they think Balter can build on her 2018 performance and erase what's left of Katko's electoral edge to unseat him in November? Or do they think that Conole, the more moderate of the two candidates and a newcomer to politics, is better suited to challenge the GOP congressman?
Primary voters will have their say on June 23.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
