Campaign Context: Analyzing Dana Balter's 2018 election performance

Balter's ideology was an issue in the 2018 campaign. Katko sought to define her as out of touch with the 24th district. He mentioned her stance on Medicare for all and ties to liberal activists. That may have been an effective message, especially in the district's three rural counties where he won by 20 percentage points. It didn't seem to affect her as much in Onondaga County, which she won.

It's true, as Balter says, that she outperformed other Democrats who ran against Katko. She did something they didn't (win a county) and made progress in the three rural counties. As Conole will quickly point out, though, that wasn't enough to win. And he thinks it's Balter who is to blame for the defeat.

Democrats in the 24th district will decide which direction they prefer. Do they think Balter can build on her 2018 performance and erase what's left of Katko's electoral edge to unseat him in November? Or do they think that Conole, the more moderate of the two candidates and a newcomer to politics, is better suited to challenge the GOP congressman?

Primary voters will have their say on June 23.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 3 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.