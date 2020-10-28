Campaign finance roundup: Carabajal outraises Lemondes in NY Assembly race

As Election Day nears, Dia Carabajal maintains the financial advantage over John Lemondes in the 126th Assembly District race.
Carabajal, D-Auburn, raised $21,980 in three weeks, according to her 11-day pre-general filing. Her campaign spent $28,283 and has $25,560 in the bank.
Lemondes, R-LaFayette, raised $8,100 and spent $2,443 in the same period. He has $17,921 cash on hand.
Individual donors gave $6,080 to Carabajal's campaign — she contributed $750 of her own money — and political action committees and other groups donated $15,400. The notable donors include Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie's PAC, which gave $4,700. The Auburn Democrat also received $4,700 contributions from the campaign committees for central New York Assembly members Pamela Hunter and Bill Magnarelli.
Lemondes collected $6,350 from individuals and $1,000 from PACs and other groups. He received $500 from the American Sheep Industry Association.
After retiring from the Army, Lemondes returned to Onondaga County and started a sheep farm.
The candidates are vying to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch, who is retiring at the end of the year. The district includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
51st Senate District
Peter Oberacker outspent Jim Barber in the race to succeed state Sen. Jim Seward in the 51st district, which includes part of Cayuga County.
Oberacker, R-Schenevus, spent $92,289 in three weeks. Barber, D-Middleburgh, reported total expenses of $69,566.
Barber outraised Oberacker, according to their 11-day pre-general filings. Barber raised $40,842, while Oberacker collected $10,617.
Barber has more cash on hand —$29,728 to $20,987 — than Oberacker.
Individual donors gave $30,092 to Barber's campaign. He also loaned his campaign $1,000. He raised $8,250 from PACs and other groups, including $3,000 from New York State United Teachers' political action fund.
Oberacker received $5,067 from individuals and no donations from PACs or other groups. Friends of Joe Griffo, the campaign committee for the Mohawk Valley state senator, transferred $5,000 to Oberacker's campaign.
54th Senate District
State Sen. Pam Helming, who is seeking a third term, raised $10,424 and spent $40,768. She has $115,950 in the bank.
Her opponent, Shauna Marie O'Toole, didn't file an 11-day pre-general report.
The 54th district includes several towns in Cayuga County and part of Auburn.
130th Assembly District
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, a Lyons Republican, raised $4,050 for his first reelection bid. He spent $144 and has $7,939.
Scott Comegys, a Democrat running to unseat Manktelow, didn't file an 11-day pre-general report.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
