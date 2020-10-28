Campaign finance roundup: Carabajal outraises Lemondes in NY Assembly race

As Election Day nears, Dia Carabajal maintains the financial advantage over John Lemondes in the 126th Assembly District race.

Carabajal, D-Auburn, raised $21,980 in three weeks, according to her 11-day pre-general filing. Her campaign spent $28,283 and has $25,560 in the bank.

Lemondes, R-LaFayette, raised $8,100 and spent $2,443 in the same period. He has $17,921 cash on hand.

Individual donors gave $6,080 to Carabajal's campaign — she contributed $750 of her own money — and political action committees and other groups donated $15,400. The notable donors include Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie's PAC, which gave $4,700. The Auburn Democrat also received $4,700 contributions from the campaign committees for central New York Assembly members Pamela Hunter and Bill Magnarelli.

Lemondes collected $6,350 from individuals and $1,000 from PACs and other groups. He received $500 from the American Sheep Industry Association.

After retiring from the Army, Lemondes returned to Onondaga County and started a sheep farm.

The candidates are vying to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch, who is retiring at the end of the year. The district includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.