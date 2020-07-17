Campaign finance roundup: Mannion has cash-on-hand lead over Renna in NY Senate race

Democratic candidate John Mannion has the financial advantage over Republican nominee Angi Renna in the 50th state Senate District race.
Mannion, D-Westvale, raised $136,102 over the last six months. His campaign spent $121,774 and has $111,485 in the bank.
Mannion's campaign received $49,907 from individual donors and $53,775 from political action committees and other groups. His notable donors included the American Federation of Teachers, which transferred $11,800 to Mannion's campaign, and the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which gave $5,900.
Renna, R-Liverpool, reported receipts totaling $47,303 and spent $8,597 since she launched her campaign in February. She has $38,706 cash on hand.
She raised $17,995 from individual donors and $15,900 from PACs and other groups. She also loaned her campaign $5,000, records show.
The donors to Renna's campaign include Citizens for DeFrancisco, the campaign committee for former state Sen. John DeFrancisco, which gave $1,000. Former Senate Republican Leader John Flanagan's campaign donated $5,000 to Renna. Believe in NY chipped in $5,000 on behalf of Rob Astorino, who is running for state Senate in the 40th district.
The 50th district is a top target for both parties. The seat has been vacant since Bob Antonacci resigned at the end of 2019. Antonacci was elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge.
A special election was scheduled for April 28, but it was postponed due to COVID-19. Gov. Andrew Cuomo eventually canceled the special election to fill the seat.
Mannion, a teacher at West Genesee High School, ran for state Senate in 2018. He narrowly lost to Antonacci in that race. This is Renna's first campaign. She owns a financial management business in Liverpool.
The 50th district includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Democrats have a slight enrollment advantage, but this is a seat the GOP has held for more than 50 years.
Here is a roundup of campaign finance filings in other Cayuga County-area state legislative races:
51st Senate District
The race to succeed retiring state Sen. Jim Seward features two candidates who showed they can raise plenty of money to be competitive.
Peter Oberacker, the Republican nominee, reported receipts totaling $128,217. That includes $70,250 he loaned to his campaign and $35,667 from individual donors. He also received $13,400 from PACs and other committees, including $11,800 from Seward's campaign.
Oberacker's campaign spent $62,332 and has $65,885 cash on hand.
Democratic candidate Jim Barber has a similar closing balance — $64,202 — after raising $67,776 and spending $41,862. A vast majority of his donations came from individuals ($60,488). He did receive some donations from various groups, including $1,500 from the Tompkins County Democratic Committee.
The 51st district includes a large swath of upstate New York and six towns in Cayuga County. Republicans have the enrollment advantage, but Barber is hoping to make it a competitive race for the open seat.
54th Senate District
State Sen. Pam Helming is one of the safest incumbents in New York. The 54th district, which includes part of Auburn and several towns in Cayuga County, is a Republican stronghold.
Helming, R-Canandaigua, raised $9,680 and spent $27,777 in the first six months of the year. She has $128,971 cash on hand for her reelection bid.
Shauna Marie O'Toole, the Democratic candidate in the race, filed a "no activity statement" with the state Board of Elections.
126th Assembly District
Dia Carabajal and John Lemondes are hoping to succeed state Assemblyman Gary Finch, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Carabajal, D-Auburn, has the financial edge at the moment. She raised $26,650, spent $5,040 and has $21,609 cash on hand. She received $20,736 from individual donors, and contributed $3,500 of her own money to help her campaign.
The Cayuga County Democratic Committee transferred $2,000 to support Carabajal's Assembly bid.
Lemondes, R-LaFayette, recently won the Republican primary over Danny Fitzpatrick. During the primary campaign, Lemondes had more than $30,000 in total receipts, $18,000 of which was money he loaned to the campaign. He spent nearly $30,000 to win the GOP nod.
In his latest filing, Lemondes reported raising $1,200, including $1,000 from the Onondaga County Republican Committee. He has $3,445 in the bank.
The 126th district includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties. There are about 5,000 more Republicans than Democrats in the district.
130th Assembly District
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow is in a good position to win reelection, but he will have a familiar opponent this year.
Scott Comegys, a Democrat, is challenging Manktelow, R-Lyons, in the 130th district, which includes towns in the northern half of Cayuga County, all of Wayne County and part of Oswego County.
Manktelow has $436 in the bank after raising $250 and spending $5,350. His expenses were actually two transfers to other party committees: $5,000 to the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee and $350 to the state Independence Party.
Comegys hasn't filed a July quarterly report. According to a filing from June, he raised $550 and spent $15.46. He has $3,446 in his campaign account.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
