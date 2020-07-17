Campaign finance roundup: Mannion has cash-on-hand lead over Renna in NY Senate race

The 50th district is a top target for both parties. The seat has been vacant since Bob Antonacci resigned at the end of 2019. Antonacci was elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge.

A special election was scheduled for April 28, but it was postponed due to COVID-19. Gov. Andrew Cuomo eventually canceled the special election to fill the seat.

Mannion, a teacher at West Genesee High School, ran for state Senate in 2018. He narrowly lost to Antonacci in that race. This is Renna's first campaign. She owns a financial management business in Liverpool.

The 50th district includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Democrats have a slight enrollment advantage, but this is a seat the GOP has held for more than 50 years.

Here is a roundup of campaign finance filings in other Cayuga County-area state legislative races:

51st Senate District

The race to succeed retiring state Sen. Jim Seward features two candidates who showed they can raise plenty of money to be competitive.