Campaign finance roundup: Thousands spent in Cayuga County Legislature races

Candidates in competitive Cayuga County Legislature races spent thousands over the last few weeks ahead of the early voting period.

In District 15, which stretches from the west end of Auburn to the city's east side, Republican candidate Brian Dahl raised more than $4,000 and spent $2,106, according to his 11-day pre-election filing. Brian Muldrow, a Democrat, raised $375 and spent $1,399.

Both candidates have more than $2,000 in the bank.

The level of spending on a local race highlights the competitive nature of the legislative elections. The major parties are vying for control of the 15-seat Legislature.

Christina Calarco, a Democrat running for the 13th district seat in central Auburn, didn't raise any money. But she did spend $1,750, leaving her with a balance of $1,138. Her opponent, Republican candidate Michael Pettigrass, raised $410 and spent $508. His campaign has $229.

In the 11th district (the northeastern part of Auburn), incumbent Elane Daly, a Democrat, raised $500 and spent $815. The challenger, Republican Mario Campanello, raised $385 and spent $418. Campanello does have more money remaining — $1,341 to Daly's $212.

Democratic candidate Geraldine Germano-Yaw has the financial advantage in the 9th district, which includes the towns of Moravia, Niles, Sempronius and Summerhill. She raised $570 and has $2,843 in the bank. She did not spend any money during the 11-day pre-general period, which began Oct. 1 and ended on Oct. 22 — the deadline for filing the financial reports.

Cayuga County Legislator Mark Strong, the 9th district's representative, raised $217 and spent $350. He has a closing balance of $467.

Keith Batman, the incumbent Democrat in the 7th district (Ledyard, Scipio and Springport), spent $1,980 and has $4,832 in the bank. His opponent, Republican challenger Robert Shea, raised $700 and spent $538. He has $661 remaining in his campaign account.

In the remaining county Legislature races, there were a handful of candidates who did not meet the Oct. 22 deadline for filing the 11-day pre-general reports.

Cait Augustyn, a Democrat running in the 1st district (Sterling and Victory), reported receipts totaling $2,120 and $3,124 in expenses. She closed with $614. Her opponent, Fair Haven Mayor Jim Basile, did not file an 11-day report. While Basile, a Republican, has created a campaign committee, he has not filed any campaign finance reports.

There is a similar situation in the 3rd district (Mentz, Montezuma and Throop). Lydia Patti Ruffini, a Republican, is the only candidate who filed an 11-day report. She spent $16.18 and her campaign has $333. Ruffini's opponents, incumbent Democrat Ben Vitale and Conservative candidate Jeffrey Emerson, did not file fundraising reports.

David Gould, who is running unopposed in District 5 (Aurelius and Fleming), did not file an 11-day report.

Surrogate judge

Ben Susman, a Democrat, raked in $10,703 in three weeks, according to his 11-day filing. His campaign spent $28,042 and has $1,911 in the bank.

Susman's expenditures add to what has been an expensive race for Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge. More than $100,000 has been spent by the candidates.

Susman's opponent, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann, did not file an 11-day report by Friday's deadline.

Auburn City Council

The Democrats continue to outpace their Republican opponents in fundraising.

On the Democratic side, incumbent Terry Cuddy raised $2,569 and Ginny Kent reported receipts totaling $2,137. Kent spent $744, while Cuddy's expenses totaled $557.

Both candidates have sizable cash-on-hand totals. Cuddy has $7,481 and Kent has $3,798.

Tim Lattimore, a Republican, raised $1,050 and spent $1,000. He has $1,089 in the bank.

Robert Otterstatter filed a no-activity report. Candidates submit those reports if they haven't raised or spent any money in the filing period.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.