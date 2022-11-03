Campaign roundup: CNY manufacturers PAC endorses in three races, Finch backs Abbott

MANUPAC, the Manufacturers Association of Central New York's federal political action committee, has endorsed candidates running in three races.

The group is supporting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican, in their respective races. Schumer is seeking a fifth six-year term as New York's senior U.S. senator, while Tenney is running for a two-year term in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District.

The notable endorsement is in the 22nd Congressional District race. MANUPAC backed Republican candidate Brandon Williams over Democrat Francis Conole in what's emerged as one of the most competitive races in the country.

Patrick Morocco, a MANUPAC member, explained the group's decision.

"Both candidates vying for the NY-22 seat have a strong military background and commitment to their country," Morocco said. "The MANUPAC board chose to endorse Brandon Williams because of his experience as a local entrepreneur and his solid knowledge of the federal issues that are impacting the manufacturing industry at this time. We look forward to collaborating with the candidate who wins the 2022 election and will serve as our new representative."

Williams is a tech entrepreneur who started a software company in California. More than a decade ago, he bought land in Cayuga County and started a farm.

He welcomed MANUPAC's support and said in a statement that he is "committed to bringing more manufacturing jobs to CNY."

Finch endorses Abbott

A former Cayuga County state lawmaker is supporting the Republican candidate in the 48th Senate District race.

Gary Finch, a Republican who represented Auburn and parts of Cayuga County in the state Assembly for more than two decades, has endorsed Julie Abbott for state Senate. Abbott, a Republican who now serves as an Onondaga County legislator, is challenging Democratic state Sen. Rachel May in the 48th district. The district includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County.

Finch said in a statement that Abbott "is the change we need."

"Julie will go to Albany to fight for her constituents just as she has done as a member of the Onondaga County Legislature and the Skaneateles school board," he added. "To bringing affordability and safety back to central New York. To supporting our farmers and law enforcement. To investing in our children's education and mental health. To protecting our drinking water and watersheds. Julie Abbott will deliver real results."