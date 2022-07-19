Campaign roundup: Conole's first TV ad, Tenney and Wells net endorsements

Francis Conole released his first TV ad as he seeks the Democratic nomination in the 22nd Congressional District.

The ad, part of a six-figure media buy, highlights Conole's background and platform, according to his campaign. His family has deep roots in central New York and he served in the U.S. Navy.

"I understand the challenges we have faced here because I have lived through them," Conole, D-Syracuse, said. "But I've learned in my two decades of service in the Navy and at the Pentagon that out of our greatest challenges can come the greatest opportunities.

"We have real opportunities to develop central New York as a hub for advanced manufacturing, tech and clean energy jobs, but we need real leadership at the federal level. We need someone with a history of working with both sides to accomplish tangible results. That's what I did in my two decades of service to this country, and that is what I will do in Congress."

Conole is one of four Democrats — Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts are the others — vying the Democratic nod in the newly drawn 22nd district. The district is comprised of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a portion of Oswego County.

The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Tenney backed by anti-abortion group

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, who is running for the Republican nomination in the 24th Congressional District, has been endorsed by Susan B. Anthony List, a leading pro-life organization.

Marilyn Musgrave, the group's vice president of government affairs, called Tenney, R-New Hartford, "a vocal and tenacious champion for life in the Empire State."

"From demanding abortion giant Planned Parenthood repay taxpayers for illegally taking pandemic relief funds, to calling on the Biden administration to investigate recent attacks on pro-life organizations, Rep. Tenney fights relentlessly to hold Washington's pro-abortion extremists accountable to the people," Musgrave added. "We're so thankful for her leadership and look forward to continuing this important work together."

Tenney is in a three-way GOP primary. Her opponents are Mario Fratto, of Geneva, and former Broome County Legislator George Phillips.

Sheriffs endorse Wells

The three Republican sheriffs in the 22nd Congressional District have endorsed Steve Wells for the House seat.

Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood called Wells, R-Cazenovia, the "law and order candidate in this race." Wells, who is a founding partner of American Food and Vending Corporation in the Syracuse area, is a former criminal prosecutor.

Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway added that Wells has "important real-world experience and is committed to making our community safer." Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton said he is supporting Wells because the GOP candidate "has vowed to fight back against far-left policies in Washington that diminish public safety."

Wells is one of two candidates on the Republican primary ballot — Brandon Williams is the other.