Campaign roundup: Stefanik backs Wells, Tenney and Fratto net endorsements

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the No. 3 House Republican, is picking sides in the 22nd Congressional District GOP primary.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, endorsed Steve Wells for Congress. Wells, a businessman and former criminal prosecutor, launched his bid for the 22nd district seat in May after the congressional maps were redrawn.

Wells and Brandon Williams, a Navy veteran and entrepreneur from Cayuga County, are seeking the GOP nomination.

In endorsing Wells, Stefanik highlighted his experience.

"(Wells) is a prosecutor. He understands how important it is to support our law enforcement, and to have safe and secure communities," she said. "Steve Wells is an entrepreneur. He's created 1,500 jobs right here in central New York. And we need people who have that experience running small businesses, creating jobs locally — rather than more bureaucrats in D.C."

Stefanik added, "Steve Wells is a conservative Republican and an America First leader. Steve understands the issues facing central New York families, and I know that he's going to be an incredible member of Congress for the region. I look forward to working with Steve to hold this critical congressional seat for the Republican Party and to deliver results in Congress for central New York families."

Tenney gets support from anti-abortion group

National Right to Life, a pro-life group that opposes abortion, endorsed U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney in the 24th Congressional District race.

The group praised Tenney's 100% pro-life voting record in the current Congress. Specifically, they pointed to her opposition to the use of taxpayer funds to pay for abortions. She also voted against the Women's Health Protection Act, a bill introduced by House Democrats to preserve access to abortions.

"This endorsement reflects your strong pro-life record and your commitment to building a culture of life in Washington, D.C., and throughout our nation," National Right to Life said.

Fratto nets local Conservative Party endorsements

Three Conservative Party committees in the 24th district have endorsed Mario Fratto over Tenney.

The committees in Genesee, Ontario and Seneca counties are backing Fratto, R-Geneva, for Congress.

"Let's show everyone that the establishment politicians, that ignore us, and don't work for us, will not be voted for," said Julie Ann Bolas-Carasone, chair of the Genesee County Conservative Committee. "We need real leaders and that is Mario!"

While Fratto picked up a few local endorsements, the state Conservative Party has already endorsed Tenney for Congress. When districts are comprised of multiple counties, the state party has the final say.

Fratto, Tenney and George Phillips are vying for the GOP nomination in the 24th district. The primary election will be held on Aug. 23.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

