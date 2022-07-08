Campaign roundup: Wells releases first ad; renewed endorsements for Fratto, Williams

The campaign activity is picking up with six weeks to go until the congressional primary elections in New York.

Wells releases first ad

Steve Wells, a Republican running in the 22nd Congressional District, highlighted his background in his first television commercial released this week.

Wells, R-Cazenovia, is a former prosecutor and a founding partner of American Food and Vending Corporation, a Syracuse-area company. In the ad, he accuses President Joe Biden and the far left of "crushing our community" through economic and immigration policies.

At the end of the ad, he pledges to "stand up to Biden to make our community safe and affordable."

The 30-second ad is airing on broadcast and cable TV stations in the Syracuse and Utica media markets.

The 22nd district includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a portion of Oswego County.

Conservative Party renews support of Williams

It's a newly drawn district, but that hasn't changed the Conservative Party's view that Brandon Williams is the best candidate for the job.

State and local Conservative Party leaders reiterated their support for Williams, a Sennett Republican who is running in the 22nd Congressional District.

"With the district lines now officially settled, we at the state party wanted to let everyone know that we still back Brandon Williams for Congress in New York's 22nd district," said Jerry Kassar, chairman of the state Conservative Party. "Brandon is the right choice because he has the honor, integrity and fortitude to stand up for what is right for central New York in D.C."

The Conservative Party endorsed Williams for Congress in the previous version of the district that has since been thrown out. The state Court of Appeals ruled that New York's congressional district maps were unconstitutional and had to be redrawn.

When a court-appointed special master drew new maps, they placed Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties in the new 22nd. There is also a small piece of Oswego County in the district.

Even though Williams lives in Cayuga County, he decided to continue his campaign in the 22nd. Members of Congress do not have to live in the districts they represent.

Williams said in a statement that he values the Conservative Party's endorsement "because it's based on principle, unlike opportunistic insider endorsements that are common in politics today."

Wells and Williams are the candidates in the 22nd district GOP primary. The primary election will be held on Aug. 23.

Seneca County GOP backs Fratto (again)

The Seneca County Republican Committee is once again supporting Mario Fratto for Congress.

Fratto, R-Geneva, is seeking the GOP nomination in the 24th Congressional District, which stretches from western New York to the North Country. The district includes all of Cayuga and Seneca counties.

The Seneca GOP held a meeting on Thursday and voted to endorse Fratto, according to his campaign.

"I am grateful to the county GOP and to their chairman, Tom Fox, for holding this forum and for their decision to endorse my candidacy," Fratto said.

There is a three-way primary for the Republican line in the 24th district. Along with Fratto, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney and former Broome County Legislator George Phillips are also in the race.

The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 23.