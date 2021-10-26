Campanello, Daly bring Cayuga County employee backgrounds to District 11 race

For many years, Elane Daly and Mario Campanello Jr. shared a common employer: Cayuga County. In 2021, they are sharing a race for Legislature.

Daly, the former Cayuga County director of health and human services who retired ahead of her successful 2017 run for county Legislature, is running for reelection for the District 11 seat. Campanello, who will be retiring in January from his post as custody division training supervisor, is challenging her. Daly is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines while Campanello is the nominee of the Republican and Conservative parties.

The District 11 seat, one of six on the 15-person Legislature from within Auburn, covers most of the northeast portion of the city.

As a newcomer to running for elected office, Campanello said he was drawn to this race because of timing and observation. Because he's retiring, he decided now is the right time to give elected service a try. And he felt that the Legislature is a body that he can help make more cohesive.

"I think the biggest problem is that they don't seem to get along working together," he said, noting that the intense polarization of national politics has trickled to the local level. He believes his background in training in law enforcement, where he instructs people about deescalation skills, can be put to use on the Legislature.

For Daly, the decision to seek reelection was driven the satisfaction she's had serving the first time ("I like doing the work," she said) along with a sense that the next two years will be critical for the Legislature to have experienced members. Major decisions about county legislative redistricting and whether to move toward a county executive form of government are on the horizon.

"Continuity will be important," she said. "I have some good background as a legislator and former department head, and it is a complex organization."

In terms of priorities, Campanello puts near the top a desire to use his position as an elected legislator to work on a state issue: bail law changes. He would like to work with other like-minded county lawmakers around the state to bring some improvements to that law to address what he views as public safety flaws in how it's currently operating.

Daly pointed to the decisions the Legislature will need to make on how to invest the roughly $14 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding the county is receiving as a matter she's eager to see through.

On some key issues, the candidates do have differences. Campanello is convinced that moving toward an elected executive to run day-to-day operations of the county is the best way to ensure stability and accountability. Daly, who said she is open to an executive after the Legislature has been unable to keep an appointed administrator for more than a few years, cautions that an elected position will still need experienced, professional management support in order to be effective.

On the question of redistricting, both candidates agree that new lines need to be draw to get away from the Legislature's weighted voting system, which gives legislators varying numbers of votes depending on the population of their redistricts.

Campanello said he believes the Legislature's size could be too large, suggesting taking it from 15 to 11 members might work better. Daly agreed that the current number of legislators might be too large for achieving consensus, saying 13 or 11 members could be the right fit.

On COVID-19 vaccines and county efforts to increase the rates in Cayuga County, both Daly and Campanello said they believe the shots are safe and effective. Campanello, though, is strongly against any type of mandates for the shots, and he was particularly disturbed the requirements put on health care workers in the state.

"For 2020 and part of 2021, nurses were heroes, and now they're being fired because they're not being vaccinated," he said during the Cayuga Community College forum held earlier this month. He said he would have liked to see those workers given a testing option.

Daly, who said vaccine mandates at the local government level would need to be worked out with employee unions, felt that the health-care worker requirement was justified.

"I think it was a bold move, given the staffing issues they have, but it certainly has proven to increase the vaccination rates in a number of cases," she said at the forum. "I do personally believe that people seeking health care should not have to worry about being exposed to COVID-19."

Mario Campanello Jr. Age: 61 Family status: Married to Aileen; three adult sons and three grandchildren Occupation: Training coordinator for the custody division at the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office since May 1993 Education: Studied criminal justice at Cayuga Community College Elected and/or community service experience: Auburn Zoning Board of Appeals for seven years; executive board as president of the Deputy Sheriff’s Benevolent Association; member at the Auburn Elks Lodge for seven years and currently hold the seat of Loyal Knight; board member of Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York from 2010 to 2018, serving as president from 2014 to 2018

Elane Daly Age: 67 Occupation: Retired from Cayuga County Health Department after 24 years, with final 14 as director of health and human services Family status: Married to Kevin; two sons and two granddaughters Elected and/or community service experience: Cayuga County Legislature elected in November 2017 to a four-year term; current member of Auburn Community Hospital Board of Trustees and Unity House Board of Directors Education: Graduated from Niagara University with a Bachelor of Science in nursing

