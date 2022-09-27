Candidates come from outside upstate NY district to run for Congress

Voters in the 24th Congressional District have two candidates to choose from, and neither lived in the sprawling 12-county district at the time they launched their campaigns.

Before the 24th district was redrawn in May, U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican, lived in Oneida County, which is now part of the 22nd Congressional District. She moved into the 24th district — she lives in Canandaigua — before the Republican primary election in August.

Democratic challenger Steven Holden hasn't gone as far as Tenney. He still lives outside of the district in Camillus, Onondaga County.

There were political reasons for both candidates to run in the new 24th district. For Holden, his decision was made before a court-appointed special master redrew the maps. He was running in a crowded Democratic primary in the previous iteration of the 22nd district. He was unlikely to prevail in that contest, so he decided to take the Democratic line in the neighboring 24th district. He remained the party's candidate when the map was redrawn for a final time.

Like Holden, Tenney planned to run in a different district before changing course. She was going to run for reelection in the 23rd district, which was comprised of the Southern Tier and a portion of her current congressional district. But when the final map was released, the Southern Tier district stretched further into Erie County and Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs' territory. Tenney opted to run in the new 24th district, which extends from eastern Niagara County in western New York to part of Jefferson County in the North Country. In between is the Finger Lakes region, including all of Cayuga County.

"It looks like a district not only can I win but I can really be a strong voice in and an advocate to build on the things that I'm working on, like attaining a slot on the (House Ways and Means Committee)," Tenney told The Citizen.

Tenney believes the 24th district is similar to the one she currently represents that contains parts of central New York, the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier. She is also familiar with the Finger Lakes region.

After she graduated from law school and got engaged, she and her now ex-husband moved to Canandaigua, which is now in the 24th district. They lived there while he worked at Mobil Chemical, first in Canandaigua and then in Macedon, Wayne County. Her marriage license, she says, is from Canandaigua.

"We chose it because we loved the area," Tenney said.

Holden doesn't have those same ties to the district. He's an Oklahoma native who served in the U.S. Army. He moved to central New York when he married his wife, who is a Syracuse-area native.

But Holden told The Citizen that he thinks he has a better connection to what he calls "the lake district" because western Onondaga County, where he lives, has more in common with Auburn and other communities in the 24th.

"I have more of a tie to Auburn than I do downtown Syracuse," he said. "That's just the way it is. It fits in better here." He added that if elected, he and his wife are looking to move to the Auburn area. He also pledged to have one of his district offices in Auburn.

Holden also noted that when he first launched his campaign for Congress, three counties that were in the previous district — Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne — are now in the 24th district. That allowed him to build relationships with Democratic leaders in the district, such as Cayuga County Democratic Chairwoman Dia Carabajal.

Both candidates don't view their past or present residency as an issue — members of Congress are not required to live in the districts they represent. They are focused on highlighting their skillsets and why they think they can best represent the new district.

Holden touts his rural background and military experience, both of which could win over voters in a largely rural district that's home to Fort Drum, a major Army base.

"I want to bring an actual voice and tell other people in my party, while still getting the same policies done, that's not going to work up here, so here's what we need to take into consideration," he said.

Tenney's main selling point is her experience as an elected official and a small business owner. She served in the state Assembly before being elected to Congress.

"I put my heart and soul into this and I want to make sure I understand every corner of this district like I have with the current district that I have," she said. "I've been welcomed incredibly by people across the entire district."

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.