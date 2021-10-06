Candidates debate Cayuga County government's role in addressing pandemic

Both candidates for Cayuga County Legislature's District 7 seat have suffered bouts with COVID-19 but they differ on what the role of a legislator should be in addressing the pandemic.
In a forum recorded Tuesday at Cayuga Community College, incumbent Keith Batman and challenger Robert Shea were asked about efforts to get more people in rural areas of the county vaccinated. District 7 includes the towns of Ledyard, Scipio and Springport.
During the hour-long forum, the candidates also shared their thoughts on issues specific to the district, such as Owasco and Cayuga Lake water quality concerns and local government's relationship with the Cayuga Nation. Additional topics included redistricting county Legislature seats and the best uses for more than $10 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds coming to the county.
On COVID-19, Batman, a Democrat from Scipio, called the virus an "ugly, ugly disease" and said that the county should be doing everything it can to promote mask wearing, social distancing and other preventative measures.
"I was sicker than I've ever been, and I don't wish it on anyone," he said.
"The problem we're having at this point is the people that are resistant to the vaccination," said Batman, who is also president of the county Board of Health. "I think we need to stay at it, we need to keep on it, and we need to encourage everyone — and I encourage anyone listening to this, if you haven't done so, to go out and get vaccinated."
Shea, a Republican from Union Springs, said he had also contracted the disease. "I also had COVID and got sick, even though I got the shot," he said.
He praised the job the Cayuga County Health Department has been doing with contact tracing, and encourages people to stay home and practice good personal hygiene such as mask wearing and frequent hand-washing, but he believes that vaccinations come down to a personal choice rather than something government should be heavily involved in.
"I think it needs to be an individual decision between you and your doctor," he said.
He pointed to different quarantine rules for essential and non-essential workers at the beginning of the pandemic and the disputed theory that the virus was easily passed by touching surfaces, as some of the inconsistencies in guidance from government.
"There is a consistency problem with the information. I think we need better information from our state and national government," he said.
As far as a log-term solution to how county government should be led from the top, Batman, who is finishing his second term on the Legislature, said that the county is no closer to resolving the issue since firing its most recent appointed administrator in the spring of 2019.
The administrator position, Batman said, has been proven time and again to be ineffective but that the Legislature, over several election cycles, has failed to come to an agreement about how to go forward.
"We need help," he said, adding that the public needs to get involved and that the county should consider bringing in an outside consultant to offer a recommendation as to how to proceed.
Shea said an elected executive position might be the best way to take the burden off the Legislature chair, who has been running the day-to-day operations of the government on an interim basis.
He said that rather having the Legislature continue to debate the idea, a referendum on electing an executive should be put before the people. Such a vote would be legally required in Cayuga County because of the way the government is currently structured.
"The voters should decide," he said.
