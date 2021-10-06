Candidates debate Cayuga County government's role in addressing pandemic

Shea, a Republican from Union Springs, said he had also contracted the disease. "I also had COVID and got sick, even though I got the shot," he said.

He praised the job the Cayuga County Health Department has been doing with contact tracing, and encourages people to stay home and practice good personal hygiene such as mask wearing and frequent hand-washing, but he believes that vaccinations come down to a personal choice rather than something government should be heavily involved in.

"I think it needs to be an individual decision between you and your doctor," he said.

He pointed to different quarantine rules for essential and non-essential workers at the beginning of the pandemic and the disputed theory that the virus was easily passed by touching surfaces, as some of the inconsistencies in guidance from government.

"There is a consistency problem with the information. I think we need better information from our state and national government," he said.

As far as a log-term solution to how county government should be led from the top, Batman, who is finishing his second term on the Legislature, said that the county is no closer to resolving the issue since firing its most recent appointed administrator in the spring of 2019.