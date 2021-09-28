Candidates debate whether Fair Haven mayor should retain post if elected Cayuga County legislator

Whether Jim Basile will remain mayor of Fair Haven if he is elected to the Cayuga County Legislature was a hot topic during a forum featuring the candidates for the 1st district seat.
There is nothing in state law that would prevent Basile, R-Fair Haven from holding both positions. In Cayuga County and specifically Fair Haven, there is precedent: Two of Basile's predecessors, Loren Geer and Ralph Standbrook, simultaneously served as county legislators and the village's mayor.
Basile, speaking during the forum taped at Cayuga Community College on Tuesday, said he wouldn't run for county Legislature if he had to relinquish his post as mayor. But he also did not say whether he would keep the position if he is elected to represent the 1st district, which includes the towns of Sterling and Victory.
"I will assess that and evaluate it after my successful run," he said.
Basile's opponent, Democratic candidate Caitlyn Augustyn, questioned whether one person should hold both positions, noting that the village of Fair Haven and the town of Sterling are "at a critical point in their growth cycle."
"That's why I'm running to give people a choice," she said.
That led to a back-and-forth from the candidates about what has emerged as an issue in the 1st district race. After Augustyn's initial comments, Basile suggested that his opponent's business ventures — she owns Eat Me Ice Cream, a Rochester-based food manufacturing business — are also time-consuming. He reiterated his stance that he would assess his situation and the time required for both jobs after the election.
But Augustyn thinks the matter is important now because there is more to the district than the town of Sterling and the village of Fair Haven. It also includes the town of Victory. In her conversations with residents there, she says they haven't seen Basile and the district's current representative, Cayuga County Legislator Tucker Whitman.
"I don't understand why that is, but my concern is actually representing both areas," she said.
There were other topics raised during the hour-long debate. One issue legislators will have to tackle is the county's leadership structure. Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman has been serving as acting administrator since early 2020 and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. There hasn't been an appointed administrator since spring 2019 when lawmakers fired J. Justin Woods.
Augustyn didn't support one proposal over another. To efficiently run county government, she thinks legislators either need to install a manager or give the chair a fair wage for their work.
Basile also didn't back a single idea to solve the lingering leadership question, but he agreed with Augustyn that the person who takes on those responsibilities should receive fair compensation. While he didn't outright endorse the concept, he pointed out that an elected executive model has worked in other counties. Onondaga County, for example, elects a county executive who runs the county's day-to-day operations.
The candidates also did not take a firm stance on whether the county should mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for its employees, although Basile thinks that mandates are "walking a tight line."
"I would like to look at what that's going to incur," he said, adding that there may need to be exemptions.
Augustyn and Basile agreed that the county should follow guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a federal agency.
The 1st district race is one of several contests on the ballot in Cayuga County this year. Early voting begins on Oct. 23 and runs through Oct. 31. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.