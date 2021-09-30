Candidates differ on vaccines, Cayuga County leadership during forum

The three people vying to represent Cayuga County Legislature District 3 for the next two years have a range of views on COVID-19 vaccinations and efforts to get more residents to take them.
The Cayuga County Health Department's efforts to promote the vaccines as a safe and effective tool to prevent spread of the virus was among the topics debated at a candidates' forum produced Thursday by telecommunications students at Cayuga County Community college.
Incumbent Legislator Ben Vitale, a Democrat, is seeking a third term representing the residents of Mentz, Montezuma and Throop on the county Legislature. He faces two challengers: Republican Lydia Patti Ruffini, who also has an independent ballot line labeled For Us, By Us, and Conservative Jeffrey Emerson, who has an independent line called Jeffrey Emerson Independent. Ruffini defeated Emerson in a June Republican primary for that party's ballot line.
The candidates discussed a wide range of issues during Thursday's forum, which lasted about an hour and 20 minutes. Topics included preserving water quality, the county's prioritization of federal COVID-19 relief funds, county Legislature redistricting and the candidates' experience.
When asked about supporting the county health department's vaccination efforts, Ruffini said she's not disclosing her own vaccination status "because I may be perceived as a leader in certain circles and I don't want to sway anybody's opinion or decisions."
"We lack the information we need," she added. "There's so much data out there that is conflicting. It's difficult to say one way or the other if the vaccinations are necessity."
Both Vitale and Emerson said they are vaccinated and sided with public health officials who have long championed the vaccines.
"I see the reports every single day that there are less people getting COVID that have the vaccine than the ones not getting the vaccine," he said. "Obviously when it comes to safety, I must have figured it was safe because I got it."
Emerson, a licensed funeral director, said he got the vaccine as soon as it came out. "We deal with every disease there is in the funeral business," he said. "I take the flu shot also, because if you do get sick, it's not as serious as if you didn't have the vaccine."
One area related to vaccines that does concern Emerson are mandates by government. "When you force something on somebody, they immediately start rejecting it," he said. "The vaccine may not work for you, but it's up to you and your primary care physician."
Another topic that brought out differences among the candidates was the county government leadership structure. Both Ruffini and Emerson said they support the county working toward an elected county executive to oversee day-to-day operations, a process that would require the county to establish a charter to be voted upon by the public before an election for the seat itself could take place.
Ruffini, who has worked in the human resources field for much of her professional career, said the county's current structure in which the chairperson of the Legislature runs the government and the previous practice of having appointed administrators have shortcomings.
"I would believe that an elected position would be the right one, because it is a selection by the people," she said.
Emerson, also a member of the Port Byron Village Board of Trustees, said the executive would bring stability.
"A county executive is someone that the voters choose," Emerson said. "The appointed position has failed multiple times, and we've ended up paying lots of money in compensation. ... The present board appoints someone, the new board comes in, they don't like that person, they figure out a way to get rid of him. A county executive voted by all the voters is there for a set term limit."
Vitale, who also serves on the Port Byron Central School District Board of Education, said issues with administrators not working out can reflect a lack of support from legislators, so an executive may not work any better.
"Whether the elected position is better or not, I don't know, but all I know is if we do have an elected position, then the legislators have to change," he said. "We cannot have legislators that want to get into the day-to-day operations of the county. We have to have legislators that are interested in working with policy. That's going to be very difficult."
The District 3 race is one of eight Legislature races for two-year terms. Early voting begins on Oct. 23 and runs through Oct. 31. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
