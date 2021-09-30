Candidates differ on vaccines, Cayuga County leadership during forum

"We lack the information we need," she added. "There's so much data out there that is conflicting. It's difficult to say one way or the other if the vaccinations are necessity."

Both Vitale and Emerson said they are vaccinated and sided with public health officials who have long championed the vaccines.

"I see the reports every single day that there are less people getting COVID that have the vaccine than the ones not getting the vaccine," he said. "Obviously when it comes to safety, I must have figured it was safe because I got it."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Emerson, a licensed funeral director, said he got the vaccine as soon as it came out. "We deal with every disease there is in the funeral business," he said. "I take the flu shot also, because if you do get sick, it's not as serious as if you didn't have the vaccine."

One area related to vaccines that does concern Emerson are mandates by government. "When you force something on somebody, they immediately start rejecting it," he said. "The vaccine may not work for you, but it's up to you and your primary care physician."