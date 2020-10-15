Carabajal, Lemondes reveal at forum what first priority is if elected to NY Assembly

Lemondes offered a different response to the question. He thinks security should be the priority.

Since launching his campaign in March, he has spoken out against the state bail reform law, which ended cash bail for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony offenses. Most recently, he's criticized calls to "defund the police" — a proposal to shift funding from police departments to mental health agencies and other services.

A U.S. Army veteran, Lemondes said there are things needed to run society: The military, police and a functioning economy. Without the first two, he says there can't be a functioning economy.

"People need confidence in their public safety system and infrastructure and the people need to be backed by their elected officials," he said. "I have backed the blue. I will continue to do so."

Carabajal and Lemondes are running to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch, who announced in February that he would not seek reelection this year. He has served in the Assembly since 1999.

The candidates are scheduled to participate in at least two forums in Cayuga County before Election Day. On Wednesday, Oct. 21, they will take questions during the monthly Wednesday Morning Roundtable. They will also debate the issues at a televised forum hosted by Cayuga Community College and sponsored by The Citizen. That forum will be taped and broadcast on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.