Carla Freedman is first woman confirmed to serve as U.S. attorney for upstate NY

Carla Freedman made history on Tuesday.
Freedman, a Syracuse native, is the first woman confirmed to serve as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York. The district covers a large swath of upstate New York and includes Cayuga and Onondaga counties.
The U.S. Senate confirmed Freedman and some of President Joe Biden's other U.S. attorney nominees by voice vote on Tuesday.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand recommended Freedman for the post in March and Biden nominated her in August.
"I'm incredibly proud that Carla Freedman has been confirmed as U.S. attorney for the Northern District and will make history as the first woman in this important position," Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said. "An accomplished and dedicated attorney, Ms. Freedman has devoted her career to equal justice. She is an exceptional legal mind and a woman of impeccable moral standing who will ensure that the NDNY justice system serves the public good."
Freedman is no stranger to the U.S. attorney's office in the Northern District of New York. Since 2007, she has been an assistant U.S. attorney and the office's narcotics chief. In that capacity, she leads the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force and serves as the opioid coordinator.
U.S. Rep. John Katko worked with Freedman when he was an assistant U.S. attorney in the same office. Katko, R-Camillus, told The Citizen in August that he supervised Freedman when they worked together on the organized crime unit. He praised "astounding work ethic" and "zeal for justice."
"By any measure, Carla Freedman is a superb prosecutor who has a dogged determination to do the right thing, whatever that may be," Katko said. "She is exactly the type of leader that the Northern District of New York needs."
Before serving as a federal prosecutor, Freedman was an assistant district attorney in Manhattan. She is a graduate of Syracuse University and New York Law School.
Freedman will succeed Antoinette Bacon, who has been acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District since September 2020.
