Carla Freedman is first woman confirmed to serve as U.S. attorney for upstate NY

Carla Freedman made history on Tuesday.

Freedman, a Syracuse native, is the first woman confirmed to serve as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York. The district covers a large swath of upstate New York and includes Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Freedman and some of President Joe Biden's other U.S. attorney nominees by voice vote on Tuesday.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand recommended Freedman for the post in March and Biden nominated her in August.

"I'm incredibly proud that Carla Freedman has been confirmed as U.S. attorney for the Northern District and will make history as the first woman in this important position," Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said. "An accomplished and dedicated attorney, Ms. Freedman has devoted her career to equal justice. She is an exceptional legal mind and a woman of impeccable moral standing who will ensure that the NDNY justice system serves the public good."