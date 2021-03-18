Cayuga, 16 other SUNY campuses get grants for food pantry refrigeration units

Cayuga Community College is among 17 State University of New York campuses that have been awarded grants to buy refrigeration units for food pantries.
The SUNY grant program awards up to $1,000 for campus food pantries to buy refrigeration equipment. The awardees in the first round include CCC, Finger Lakes Community College and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.
With the grants announced on Thursday, 55 of SUNY's 64 campuses have refrigerators to store food in the food pantries.
"Hunger has no place on our campuses, and we must do everything we can to eliminate it so that students can focus on their students," SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said. "Our mission at SUNY is to make that decision easier by supporting our students with sustainable food options with the hope that one day our food pantries won't be necessary."
The grant program launched in February to assist campus food pantries that lacked the financial resources to purchase refrigeration equipment. SUNY said the program will continue until every campus food pantry has a refrigeration unit.
The goal of campus food pantries is to address food insecurity, especially among students. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in late 2017 that every SUNY school would have a campus food pantry or a partnership with a community food pantry to assist students.
Some SUNY campuses, including Cayuga Community College, already had food pantries.
In March 2018, SUNY launched an anti-hunger task force and aimed to have a food pantry on every campus. Cuomo announced later in the year that every SUNY campus would have a food pantry by the end of the fall semester.
But not all food pantries had refrigerators or freezers. According to SUNY, it was a Binghamton University student — Jacob Eckhaus, a member of the SUNY Student Voices Action Committee — who mentioned the need for refrigeration units in campus food pantries.
Dr. John Graham, a senior adviser to the chancellor and student advocate, thinks the grant program will help food pantries expand their offerings to students.
"Dry pantries are helpful, but having refrigeration options allows for no restrictions on what they can store for students, gives students more options, and provides them with sustainable food sources that they can rely on," Graham said.
