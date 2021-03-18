Cayuga, 16 other SUNY campuses get grants for food pantry refrigeration units

Cayuga Community College is among 17 State University of New York campuses that have been awarded grants to buy refrigeration units for food pantries.

The SUNY grant program awards up to $1,000 for campus food pantries to buy refrigeration equipment. The awardees in the first round include CCC, Finger Lakes Community College and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

With the grants announced on Thursday, 55 of SUNY's 64 campuses have refrigerators to store food in the food pantries.

"Hunger has no place on our campuses, and we must do everything we can to eliminate it so that students can focus on their students," SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said. "Our mission at SUNY is to make that decision easier by supporting our students with sustainable food options with the hope that one day our food pantries won't be necessary."

The grant program launched in February to assist campus food pantries that lacked the financial resources to purchase refrigeration equipment. SUNY said the program will continue until every campus food pantry has a refrigeration unit.