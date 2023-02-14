Caleb Slater is getting a head start on his campaign to unseat state Sen. Rachel May in 2024.

Slater, a Republican, announced his candidacy in the 48th Senate District. He will seek the GOP and Conservative nominations to challenge May, a Democrat who was first elected in 2018.

The 48th Senate District includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County. The cities of Auburn and Syracuse are in the district.

Slater told The Citizen that he decided to run for state Senate because he believes May's policy positions, particularly on the environment, are "out of touch" with Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

"We need a fresh perspective, we need new leadership and we need somebody that's in touch with the district," he said.

A native of Dundee in Yates County, Slater attended Cayuga Community College and Ithaca College. He was president of the Ithaca College Republicans and captain of the school's debate team. He has been active in GOP politics by volunteering or working for candidates in central New York and elsewhere. His first job in politics was working as a canvasser with Americans for Prosperity in support of U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney's campaign.

Outside of politics, he is employed in the special projects division of Gatesco, a property management firm.

Slater lives in Onondaga County and plans to move into the city of Syracuse.

"I felt, as a man of faith, that the Lord was calling me there," he said. "That's where a lot of the problems are, whether it's crime, whether it's the childhood poverty rate, the homelessness rate. I felt a calling to go into that city, be more active and involved ... But the first part is showing up."

As a state Senate candidate, he said his priorities include public safety — he criticized the state's criminal justice reforms, namely the bail reform law — and addressing poverty. He also identified education as a top issue. He supports an expansion of charter schools and other alternatives to public schools.

May will likely be a top target for Republicans next year. In 2022, she won reelection by defeating two opponents, Republican challenger Julie Abbott and Conservative candidate Justin Coretti. Her margin of victory over Abbott was 7,774 votes.

Slater may not be the only Republican candidate interested in challenging May. For now, though, parties are focused on the upcoming local elections. The 2024 endorsement process won't begin until early next year.