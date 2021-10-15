Cayuga Community College has 99% vaccination rate among students

Nearly all of Cayuga Community College's 3,000 students opted to get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the Sept. 27 deadline.

As the State University of New York celebrated its 99.5% compliance rate among 375,000 students, CCC reported that 99% of its on-campus students are vaccinated. Andrew Poole, a CCC spokesperson, told The Citizen that all students have met the mandate either by getting vaccinated or by receiving an exemption. The number of students who sought an exemption for medical or religious reasons was not disclosed.

Poole said two students withdrew from classes and others transitioned to online classes due to the mandate.

Other public colleges in central New York had high vaccination rates. Roger Mirabito, a spokesperson for Onondaga Community College, said the school deregistered 158 students for not complying with the vaccine mandate. About a dozen students were granted a medical or religious exemption. But a vast majority of OCC's student body — nearly 98% of approximately 8,000 students — are vaccinated.

At SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, 1,529 of 1,541 on-campus students are either fully or partially vaccinated. Ten have been granted exemptions.

Statewide, SUNY said 1,592 students, most of whom are commuter students at community colleges, have not complied with the vaccine mandate. That's down from about 10,000 students who were non-compliant on Sept. 27 and could have been deregistered if they didn't get vaccinated.

SUNY boasts a higher vaccination rate than other colleges and universities. Michigan State University has a 90% vaccination rate. Penn State is at 82.9%.

"There is a new energy on our campuses this semester because we have fully reopened, and the main reason we've been able to is because our students have stepped up and have gotten vaccinated," SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said.

"Our students have told us they wanted to get back on campus, return to the classrooms, reconnect with their friends, and participate in live, on-campus events, like athletics and the arts. Today's result is a testament to our students' determination, and we thank them for doing the right thing, setting an example for public health, and once again proving there is no safer place to learn than at a SUNY campus."

SUNY highlighted its social media campaign, #KnowYourVax, to educate students about the vaccines. Many colleges and universities have either been used as community vaccination sites or hosted clinics for students and staff.

The state university system also has a high vaccination rate among employees. Malatras mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for 550 system administration employees. More than 75% of faculty and staff at SUNY's 64 campuses are vaccinated.

Unlike students, there is not a strict vaccination mandate in place for faculty and staff. However, employees must be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.