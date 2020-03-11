Cayuga Community College, SUNY moving to online classes due to coronavirus outbreak

State University of New York campuses, including Cayuga Community College, will shift to a distance learning model for the remainder of the spring semester due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the change will take effect on March 19 and applies to all SUNY and City University of New York campuses.

The plan is part of the state's effort to reduce density in public spaces as the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continues to spread. As of Wednesday, there are 212 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York. Thirty-two people have been hospitalized after testing positive for the respiratory illness.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beth Garvey, an adviser and counsel to Cuomo, said the campuses will not be closed. However, the goal is to avoid having large numbers of students gathering in one area. For courses that don't shift to distance learning, class times could be staggered or there could be smaller class sizes.

"We are developing plans as we speak in consultation with SUNY and CUNY to make that they can deliver all these classes online," Garvey said at an Albany news conference. "There may be certain applications where in-person instruction is still required, like lab settings."