Cayuga Community College to move classes online due to coronavirus outbreak

CCC President Brian Durant said college administrators have been developing contingency plans in case changes were needed due to the spread of the coronavirus. Using guidelines from SUNY, the college is refining its plans and will communicate its final strategy to faculty, staff and students over the next two days.

"One of the opportunities in front of us is we do have some time to finalize that plan and work with students on our campuses over the next week or so before we make particular transitions to help ensure that people are prepared, informed and ultimately are set up for continuity of service and success toward their academic goals and their semester completion," Durant said.

While SUNY wants campuses to minimize large groups, Durant noted that CCC could have some flexibility to continue some in-person classes. There are factors that the school must consider, including class size.

Even though several classes may move to distance learning, CCC will remain open. If students need to access computers or high-speed internet, Durant said, those resources will be available to students.

"That type of opportunity is in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the state and is one that we will ensure continues to be available to our students as long as we assume it's allowable," Durant added.