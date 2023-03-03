The Cayuga County Conservative Party has endorsed a candidate for county clerk that could set up a three-way race later this year.

Kristine Lytle received the party's backing for clerk. Records show Lytle has worked in county government and in the local Department of Motor Vehicles office, which is overseen by the county clerk.

Lytle joins Republican Chris Petrus and Democrat Brian Scanlan in the race to succeed retiring county Clerk Sue Dwyer. Dwyer, who was first elected in 2003, announced that she will not seek another term this year.

Cayuga Conservatives endorsed two more candidates for county Legislature — Legislator Jim Basile in District 1 (Ira, Sterling and Victory) and Joshua Czyz in District 5 (Owasco and Sennett). Basile, R-Fair Haven, received the party's backing over Alan Simmons, who is challenging Basile in the Republican primary.

Czyz will challenge Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman, a Democrat.

Conservatives also backed the slate of candidates for offices in the city of Auburn. Tim Lattimore, a Republican, received the endorsement for mayor. The party is supporting Brian Dahl and Andrea Guerrera, both of whom are Republicans, for city council.

There were several town-level endorsements announced by the local Conservative Party:

• Barbara Clancy, Mentz town council

• David Nielens, Mentz highway superintendent

• Susan Allen, Scipio town council

• Kathleen Wilde, Springport clerk/collector

• William Walter, Springport highway superintendent

• Andrew Joyce, Sterling supervisor

• Robert Carlson, Sterling justice

• Dan Sutterby, Sterling highway superintendent

• Eric Ridley, Throop supervisor

• Paul Ryan, Throop town council

• Joe McBride, Throop highway superintendent

In a statement, the party thanked all candidates who interviewed during the endorsement process.

Candidates began circulating petitions on Tuesday to qualify for the ballot. Petitions are due in early April.