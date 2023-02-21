The Cayuga County Conservative Party has issued its first round of endorsements in local elections this year.

Five candidates received the party's designation to run for Cayuga County Legislature, including incumbents Robert Shea (District 4), Hans Pecher (District 6) and Mark Strong (District 7). Weedsport Mayor Tom Winslow has been endorsed in District 3 (Brutus and Cato), while Michael Pettigrass won the party's backing to run in District 10 (part of Auburn).

Conservatives also endorsed several candidates running for town offices, including Aurelius Supervisor Ed Ide, Cato Supervisor Charles Ray, Scipio Supervisor Gary Mutchler, Sennett Supervisor Thomas Blair and Springport Supervisor David Schenck.

Other town-level candidates that received the Conservative Party's endorsement: Jennifer Gardner (Aurelius clerk and collector); Harold Walter (Aurelius highway superintendent); Amy Chirco and Derric Slocum (Brutus town council); David MacDonald and Joseph Vasile Sr. (Fleming town council); Tammy Flaherty (Owasco clerk and collector); Michael Vitale (Owasco town council); Bob Bruno (Owasco highway superintendent); Ann Robson (Scipio clerk and collector); William Hall (Scipio highway superintendent); Robert Edmunds (Sennett town council); Joseph DeCaro (Springport town justice); and Kathy Magill (Throop clerk and collector).

In a statement, the party thanked the candidates who interviewed for its endorsement.

"Whether we endorsed a particular candidate or not, we appreciate and applaud their willingness to be involved in the political process, and their desire to make a positive impact in our community," the party said.

Conservatives will hold a final endorsement meeting on March 1. More endorsements will be announced after that meeting.